Three arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 of retail items including 114 pairs of shoes

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were arrested after they were accused of stealing over $10,000 in merchandise.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when dispatchers received a call about a retail theft in progress at a clothing store at 1198 East Brickyard Road.

Police worked with the store’s loss prevention team and got updates about the suspects and a description of the car they were in.

Officers safely detained three people and found their van in the store’s parking lot.

During their investigation, police learned the suspects were involved in at least 10 other thefts from the same clothing retailer but at different locations throughout the region.

Video surveillance in the SLC store showed all three suspects “allegedly concealing clothing while inside the store,” according to the release.

The suspects were also accused of using a tool to remove theft protection devices that were attached to some of the stolen items.

When officers executed a search warrant on the suspects’ van, they discovered stolen merchandise with the retailer’s price tags still attached.

Officers recovered 114 pairs of shoes, 153 handbags, 82 wallets, 400 pieces of clothing, and 18 miscellaneous items, including wallets and other clothing accessories.

The stolen merchandise is estimated to be valued at $10,000.

The three suspects were identified as 36-year-old Mijail Jardines Castanon, 46-year-old Maria Jardinas, and 38-year-old Andrea Casas.

Jardines Castanon is accused of felony theft, possession of a theft detection shielding device, and providing a false name to police.

Jardinas is accused of felony theft and possession of a theft detection shielding device.

Casas is accused of felony theft and possession of a theft detection shielding device.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.