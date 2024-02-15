On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Three arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 of retail items including 114 pairs of shoes

Feb 15, 2024, 3:31 PM

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were arrested after they were accused of stealing over $10,000 in merchandise.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when dispatchers received a call about a retail theft in progress at a clothing store at 1198 East Brickyard Road.

Police worked with the store’s loss prevention team and got updates about the suspects and a description of the car they were in.

Officers safely detained three people and found their van in the store’s parking lot.

During their investigation, police learned the suspects were involved in at least 10 other thefts from the same clothing retailer but at different locations throughout the region.

Video surveillance in the SLC store showed all three suspects “allegedly concealing clothing while inside the store,” according to the release.

The suspects were also accused of using a tool to remove theft protection devices that were attached to some of the stolen items.

When officers executed a search warrant on the suspects’ van, they discovered stolen merchandise with the retailer’s price tags still attached.

(The Salt Lake City Police Department) (The Salt Lake City Police Department) (The Salt Lake City Police Department) (The Salt Lake City Police Department) (The Salt Lake City Police Department) (The Salt Lake City Police Department) (The Salt Lake City Police Department) (The Salt Lake City Police Department)

Officers recovered 114 pairs of shoes, 153 handbags, 82 wallets, 400 pieces of clothing, and 18 miscellaneous items, including wallets and other clothing accessories.

The stolen merchandise is estimated to be valued at $10,000.

The three suspects were identified as 36-year-old Mijail Jardines Castanon, 46-year-old Maria Jardinas, and 38-year-old Andrea Casas.

Jardines Castanon is accused of felony theft, possession of a theft detection shielding device, and providing a false name to police.

Jardinas is accused of felony theft and possession of a theft detection shielding device.

Casas is accused of felony theft and possession of a theft detection shielding device.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch break i...

Associated Press

Here’s where all the cases against Trump stand as he campaigns for a return to the White House

From allegations of plotting to overturn a lost election to illegally stowing classified documents at his Florida estate, former President Donald Trump faces four criminal indictments in four different cities as he vies to reclaim the White House.

4 hours ago

A man is being put into a police car, hands behind his back...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Man accused of mail truck heist, reckless rampage, indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of stealing a mail truck, leading to a multi-county reckless rampage of apparently crashing into cars and attempting to run people over, before barricading himself in the truck.

17 hours ago

FILE (Provo Police Department/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Man suspected of trying to dispose of unconscious girlfriend, arrested for assault and kidnapping

A man tried to flee from police after he was caught carrying his unconscious girlfriend after he hit her multiple times.

23 hours ago

Utah High Patrol trooper Steve (Odie) Myer....

Michael Houck

UHP trooper who fell from overpass during police chase expected to recovery

The UHP trooper who fell off an overpass during a police chase is in stable condition at the hospital but has "a long road to recovery," police say.

1 day ago

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, acco...

Larry D. Curtis

Man arrested in connection to a house fire that killed 9 puppies

A man who was pulled from a burning house told police he intentionally started the fire and knew the nine puppies killed were in the house when he started the blaze.

2 days ago

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

Associated Press

A Wyoming police officer is dead, shot while issuing warning

A police officer serving a trespass warning has been fatally shot in northern Wyoming.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Three arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 of retail items including 114 pairs of shoes