Slumping Jazz Host Surging Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors before the All-Star break with both teams heading in different directions.

The Jazz have dropped three straight games including a 138-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors, meanwhile, had won five straight before Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jazz Hemmoraging Before All-Star Break

The Jazz are in the midst of their third three-game losing streak in their last 13 outings, largely due to their defense.

Despite owning the 11th-best offensive rating since January 18, the Jazz have had the league’s worst defensive rating in the stretch allowing 125.5 points per 100 possessions.

Opponents are shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, the second-highest number allowed, and a league-high 42.4 percent from three.

During their 4-9 stretch the Jazz have dropped from 22-20 to 26-29, while sinking from the ninth seed to the 11th seed in the West.

Warriors Leap Jazz In Standings

While the Jazz have slipped back in the Western Conference playoff race the Warriors are looking to improve their seeding.

After dropping to 19-24 on January 27, the Warriors have stormed back to .500 at 26-26, and will look to secure a winning record as they enter the All-Star break.

Updated West Standings ‼️ – Clippers win, sit in 3rd

– Suns improve to 33-22

– Pelicans stay hot, stand in 6th For more, download the NBA App:

📲 https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/x1Awypftco — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2024

The Warriors own the 10th seed in the West and sit 2.0 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers, and 1.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the final Play-In Tournament spot.

Golden State beat the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday 129-107 to cap their five-game winning streak.

How To Watch Jazz And Warriors

The Jazz will face the Kings on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

