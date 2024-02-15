On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Cox predicts a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming presidential election

Feb 15, 2024, 4:36 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the PBS Utah Governor's Monthly News Conference at the Eccle...

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the PBS Utah Governor's Monthly News Conference at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City, Oct. 19, 2023. Cox signed a bill into law Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, that makes the state the latest to prohibit diversity training, hiring and inclusion programs at universities and in state government. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)

(Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has often griped about the state of the 2024 presidential election that is shaping up to be a rematch of 2020, but on Thursday he predicted that former President Donald Trump will retake the White House this year thanks to the ongoing chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border.

More than 300,000 migrant encounters were reported along the southwest border in December, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the highest monthly total since March 2020.

The governor blamed President Joe Biden for not taking a tougher stance to stem the flow of migrants and called out Congress for not taking action to reform asylum laws, but he said the issue has the chance to tank the incumbent president’s reelection hopes.

“If we don’t see a change from the president … and his administration — I think he’s making a huge mistake; it’s going to cost him the election, just to be very clear,” Cox said. “He will lose because of this, and because of age — but they’re both old.”

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks to reporters at the PBS monthly news conference at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday.
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks to reporters at the PBS monthly news conference at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Although Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, both still face primary challengers from within their own party, both hold commanding leads and are the presumed nominees for the general election. If they both go on to win their primaries, they would become the oldest major party candidates ever to run for president, breaking the record they set only four years ago.

Cox said both parties “are making a huge mistake” and said the United States should not have a president in their eighties. But, he said, the issue of the border is a unique impediment to Biden’s reelection hopes, which is why he expects Republicans to flip the White House.

“I do think that President Trump is going to win the general election, and I will work very closely with him — I look forward to working closely with him,” Cox said.

