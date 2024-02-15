On the Site:
John Collins Shops Utah For Black History Month

Feb 15, 2024, 3:59 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward John Collins celebrated Black History Month in Utah with a stop at the Taste of Louisiana restaurant.

Along with Jazz digital host Nayo Campbell, Collins added some southern flare to his diet, while promoting Black-owned businesses in the state.

You can watch the Collins’ Sights & Bites episode with a subscription to Jazz+.

John Collins Celebrates Black History Month In Utah

Featuring a collection of Creole and Southern dishes, Collins sampled a variety of options offered on the Taste of Louisiana menu.

The Jazz forward tried items like the cajun crab fries and Chef Helena Carter’s specialty banana pudding.

“Everything is made with love,” Collins said of the food. “You can taste it.”

Though Collins was born in Utah to military parents, he spent much of his time growing up in the South having attended high school in Florida before going to Wake Forrest for college.

Coincidentally, Taste of Louisiana also came to Utah by way of the military.

“This was our last duty station, my husband was going to retire,” Chef Carter said. “We decided our Utah neighbors needed a taste of Louisiana in their life.”

The restaurant originally began as a food truck in 2016, but moved to Woodbine Food Hall in 2023.

“It gives me hope, I know here it might be hard to find some southern-style food, southern-style cooking but you’ve always got to start somewhere,” Collins said. “This is a fire place to start.”

Taste of Louisiana is featured in the Utah Jazz Black Book, a curated collection of locally owned black businesses in the state. Those interested can also download the Black Book app on their phones and tablets.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

