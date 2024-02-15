John Collins Shops Utah For Black History Month

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward John Collins celebrated Black History Month in Utah with a stop at the Taste of Louisiana restaurant.

Along with Jazz digital host Nayo Campbell, Collins added some southern flare to his diet, while promoting Black-owned businesses in the state.

John Collins joined us as we explored black owned businesses around SLC on this episode of Sights & Bites 🍽️💈 Out now on JAZZ+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/42rCwRBYJd — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2024

Featuring a collection of Creole and Southern dishes, Collins sampled a variety of options offered on the Taste of Louisiana menu.

The Jazz forward tried items like the cajun crab fries and Chef Helena Carter’s specialty banana pudding.

“Everything is made with love,” Collins said of the food. “You can taste it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerrell Helena Carter (@tasteoflouisianautah)

Though Collins was born in Utah to military parents, he spent much of his time growing up in the South having attended high school in Florida before going to Wake Forrest for college.

Coincidentally, Taste of Louisiana also came to Utah by way of the military.

“This was our last duty station, my husband was going to retire,” Chef Carter said. “We decided our Utah neighbors needed a taste of Louisiana in their life.”

The restaurant originally began as a food truck in 2016, but moved to Woodbine Food Hall in 2023.

Inspired by The Green Book— a guidebook to find lodging, and businesses, that would serve black patrons in a segregated country— The Black Book is a curated collection of locally owned black businesses throughout our community. At the home games on Feb 1, 12 and 25, various… pic.twitter.com/0ot5qDQXt5 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 1, 2024

“It gives me hope, I know here it might be hard to find some southern-style food, southern-style cooking but you’ve always got to start somewhere,” Collins said. “This is a fire place to start.”

Taste of Louisiana is featured in the Utah Jazz Black Book, a curated collection of locally owned black businesses in the state. Those interested can also download the Black Book app on their phones and tablets.

