Jazz Hit Trio Of Three-Pointers To Open Game Against Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz players Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Keyonte George each buried a three-pointer during the opening minutes of Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Jazz start hot from downtown

The Jazz hosted the Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, February 15.

During the opening 2:35 of the contest, the Jazz and Warriors played to a 9-9 tie. Utah’s points all came from beyond the arc on buckets by Markkanen, Collins, and George.

Markkanen got things going by knocking down a 24-foot triple to give Utah a 3-0 lead only 46 seconds into the game.

A little over a minute later, Collins connected on a 23-foot jump shot to make the scoreboard show 6-6.

George tied the game again by burying a 25-foot shot from distance with 9:25 to go in the quarter.

Utah started the game 4-6 or 66.7 percent from distance.

This season, the Jazz are shooting 47.1 percent overall as a team, including 35.6 percent on three-pointers.

Markkanen leads the Jazz with an average of 23.4 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

Warriors vs. Jazz

Utah will host Golden State before the All-Star break with both teams heading in different directions.

The Jazz have dropped three straight games including a 138-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors, meanwhile, had won five straight before Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jazz Hemmoraging Before All-Star Break

The Jazz are amid their third three-game losing streak in their last 13 outings, largely due to their defense.

Despite owning the 11th-best offensive rating since January 18, the Jazz have had the league’s worst defensive rating in the stretch allowing 125.5 points per 100 possessions.

Opponents are shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, the second-highest number allowed, and a league-high 42.4 percent from three.

During their 4-9 stretch the Jazz have dropped from 22-20 to 26-29, while sinking from the ninth seed to the 11th seed in the West.

Warriors Leap Jazz In Standings

While the Jazz have slipped back in the Western Conference playoff race the Warriors are looking to improve their seeding.

After dropping to 19-24 on January 27, the Warriors have stormed back to .500 at 26-26 and will look to secure a winning record as they enter the All-Star break.

The Warriors own the 10th seed in the West and sit 2.0 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers, and 1.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the final Play-In Tournament spot.

Golden State beat the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday 129-107 to cap their five-game winning streak.

