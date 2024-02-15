On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Klay Thompson Not In Warriors’ Starting Lineup Against Jazz

Feb 15, 2024, 7:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Klay Thompson is playing in a game he didn’t start for the first time since he was a Golden State rookie in 2012.

Thompson was not in the Warriors‘ lineup Thursday night against the Utah Jazz, replaced at shooting guard by rookie Brandin Podziemski. Thompson, Stephen Curry’s longtime partner as the starting backcourt, entered the game in the first quarter.

It was the first time Thompson came off the bench since March 11, 2012, during the lockout-delayed first season of his career.

Thompson, who missed the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons because of injuries, has struggled at times this season. He is averaging 17 points, the lowest since his second season, and has occasionally not been part of Steve Kerr’s finishing lineup.

Thompson was on the court in the fourth quarter Wednesday but finished 4 of 14 for 12 points as the Warriors lost at home to the Los Angeles Clippers. They then had to play at Utah in a rescheduled game that was postponed Jan. 17 after Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic had a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City and died the next day.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Last Minute Run Wills Weber State Basketball Past Idaho Vandals

The Weber State Wildcats men's basketball team defeated the Idaho Vandals after ending the game on an 8-0 run.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Basketball Outmatched By Seattle U At Home

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds started strong but were ultimately outmatched by the Seattle U Redhawks at home on Thursday.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Broncos OT Garett Bolles Attends Warriors-Jazz Game

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles attended the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Hit Trio Of Three-Pointers To Open Game Against Warriors

Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Keyonte George each buried a three-pointer during the opening minutes of Utah’s game against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rob Manfred Says He Will Retire As Baseball Commissioner In January 2029

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Manfred Expects A’s To Play In New Las Vegas Stadium Starting In 2028

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is confident the Oakland Athletics will be playing in Las Vegas starting in 2028.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Klay Thompson Not In Warriors’ Starting Lineup Against Jazz