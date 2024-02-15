Broncos OT Garett Bolles Attends Warriors-Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes standout and current Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles attended the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors.

Former Utah Ute attends Jazz game

The Jazz hosted the Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, February 15.

Bolles attended the contest and was recognized during the first half.

Utah’s own Garett Bolles in the house tonight for the #UtahJazz game against the Warriors.#TakeNote l #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/tJ1pm3tZA6 — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) February 16, 2024

The NFL lineman was presented with a custom jersey.

Bolles also signed a pair of footballs before they were kicked into the Delta Center crowd by Jazz mascot, Bear.

About Garett Bolles

Before his time in the NFL, Bolles was a standout player at Westlake High, Snow College, and the University of Utah. In 2017, the Broncos selected Bolles with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. Before the 2020 season, the former Ute signed a four-year contract extension with the Broncos. Bolles’ deal was worth nearly $70 million. Following some early struggles with penalties to start his NFL career, Bolles has become a star offensive lineman for the Broncos. Last season, Bolles helped the Broncos to an 8-9 record after a slow start to the 2023 campaign. Watch/Listen to Warriors vs. Jazz

Utah’s game against Golden State is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Warriors vs. Jazz

Utah will host Golden State before the All-Star break with both teams heading in different directions.

The Jazz have dropped three straight games including a 138-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors, meanwhile, had won five straight before Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The @utahjazz will look to stop their pre-All-Star break slide when they host the @warriors tonight. #TakeNote https://t.co/prLZq6WPeI — KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 15, 2024

Jazz Hemmoraging Before All-Star Break

The Jazz are amid their third three-game losing streak in their last 13 outings, largely due to their defense.

Despite owning the 11th-best offensive rating since January 18, the Jazz have had the league’s worst defensive rating in the stretch allowing 125.5 points per 100 possessions.

Opponents are shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, the second-highest number allowed, and a league-high 42.4 percent from three.

During their 4-9 stretch the Jazz have dropped from 22-20 to 26-29, while sinking from the ninth seed to the 11th seed in the West.

Warriors Leap Jazz In Standings

While the Jazz have slipped back in the Western Conference playoff race the Warriors are looking to improve their seeding.

After dropping to 19-24 on January 27, the Warriors have stormed back to .500 at 26-26 and will look to secure a winning record as they enter the All-Star break.

The Warriors own the 10th seed in the West and sit 2.0 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers, and 1.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the final Play-In Tournament spot.

Golden State beat the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday 129-107 to cap their five-game winning streak.

