Last Minute Run Wills Weber State Basketball Past Idaho Vandals

MOSCOW, Idaho – Weber State Basketball defeated the Idaho Vandals after ending the game on an 8-0 run.

The Vandals led by seven with a minute on the clock. After scoring six straight, Dillon Jones iced the game at the free-throw line.

Weber State will travel to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday, February 17.

First Half

The Wildcats and Vandals went shot for shot early on.

After Idaho got the game started with a three, Dillon Jones and Alex Tew scored on back-to-back possessions to take the lead.

There went on to be five lead changes in the next three minutes.

After ten minutes, the game was tied at 16.

Neither side was able to gain the upper hand in the first half. Every shot was instantly met with a response from the other side.

Idaho took a lead with eight minutes left and held onto the advantage going into the half.

The difference in the first half was shooting from deep. Weber State shot 22.2% from behind the arc while the Vandals shot 44.4%.

Jones led the way for the Cats in the first half with 10 points.

Weber State trailed by two going into the break, 30-28.

Second Half

The second half looked to be just as competitive as the first.

After four minutes, Idaho still held a two-point lead.

The Vandals began to pull away a bit and led by six after scoring four unanswered.

Weber State responded with five quick points to drop the lead back down to one.

Weber State took their first lead of the second half with 13 minutes left.

Idaho answered with an 8-2 run to go up by five.

The Vandals did a great job of keeping the Wildcats in the rearview mirror once they held a lead.

With six minutes left, Weber State closed the lead down to two.

With four minutes left, Weber State trailed by five, 61-56.

Idaho held onto this lead down the final stretch.

With a minute left, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to close the lead to one. Idaho called a timeout with 43 seconds on the clock.

With 7 seconds left, Idaho committed a foul following a turnover.

Jones nailed both free throws to steal the win in Idaho, 70-69.

