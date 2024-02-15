John Collins Throws Down Dunk On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward John Collins threw down a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Collin Sexton during the fourth quarter of Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Collins, Sexton link up for alley-oop dunk

The Jazz hosted the Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, February 15.

With 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, Sexton lobbed a pass toward the hoop before Collins collected the ball and threw it through the cylinder.

During his first 26 minutes, Collins had 16 points on 7-13 field goals. Sexton added 28 points, one rebound, nine assists, one steal, and a block.

This season, Collins is averaging 14.3 points per game on 52.2 percent shooting. Sexton averages 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Warriors vs. Jazz

Utah will host Golden State before the All-Star break with both teams heading in different directions.

The Jazz have dropped three straight games including a 138-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors, meanwhile, had won five straight before Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jazz Hemmoraging Before All-Star Break

The Jazz are amid their third three-game losing streak in their last 13 outings, largely due to their defense.

Despite owning the 11th-best offensive rating since January 18, the Jazz have had the league’s worst defensive rating in the stretch allowing 125.5 points per 100 possessions.

Opponents are shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, the second-highest number allowed, and a league-high 42.4 percent from three.

During their 4-9 stretch the Jazz have dropped from 22-20 to 26-29, while sinking from the ninth seed to the 11th seed in the West.

Warriors Leap Jazz In Standings

While the Jazz have slipped back in the Western Conference playoff race the Warriors are looking to improve their seeding.

After dropping to 19-24 on January 27, the Warriors have stormed back to .500 at 26-26 and will look to secure a winning record as they enter the All-Star break.

The Warriors own the 10th seed in the West and sit 2.0 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers, and 1.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the final Play-In Tournament spot.

Golden State beat the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday 129-107 to cap their five-game winning streak.

