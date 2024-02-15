Jazz Guard Keyonte George Ties NBA Single-Game Rookie Record

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Keyonte George tied the NBA record for three-pointers made in a single game by a rookie during Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Keyonte George ties NBA record

The Jazz hosted the Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, February 15.

George hit nine three-pointers in Utah’s 140-137 loss to Golden State.

Midway through the third quarter, the Baylor product knocked down his eighth three-pointer of the night. The triple set a new rookie mark by a Jazzman in a single game.

Before George’s shot from downtown, the Jazz rookie mark was owned by Donovan Mitchell. The current Cleveland Cavaliers guard set the Jazz record during his rookie campaign in 2017-18.

𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗜𝗧 𝟴 🔥 Key now owns the record for most threes in a game by a Jazz rookie 🫡#TakeNote | @keyonte1george https://t.co/2bgooJX5C3 pic.twitter.com/kjT0CZgxMx — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 16, 2024

With 9:25 remaining in the game, George hit another three-pointer to tie the NBA rookie record with his ninth triple.

The league record was previously owned by Yogi Ferrell (2017) and Rodrigue Beaubois (2010) at nine threes in a game.

Donovan Mitchell on Keyonte George

“Been saying that boy @keyonte1george is tuff,” Mitchell posted on X during the game.

Been saying that boy @keyonte1george is tuff‼️‼️‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 16, 2024

During his 41 minutes against the Warriors, George had 33 points on 11-22 shooting, including 9-16 from distance. He also had two rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

This season, George is averaging 11.2 points per contest on 38.5 percent shooting, including 33.5 percent from three.

Utah’s game against Golden State is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Warriors vs. Jazz

Utah will host Golden State before the All-Star break with both teams heading in different directions.

The Jazz have dropped three straight games including a 138-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors, meanwhile, had won five straight before Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The @utahjazz will look to stop their pre-All-Star break slide when they host the @warriors tonight. #TakeNote https://t.co/prLZq6WPeI — KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 15, 2024

Jazz Hemmoraging Before All-Star Break

The Jazz are amid their third three-game losing streak in their last 13 outings, largely due to their defense.

Despite owning the 11th-best offensive rating since January 18, the Jazz have had the league’s worst defensive rating in the stretch allowing 125.5 points per 100 possessions.

Opponents are shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, the second-highest number allowed, and a league-high 42.4 percent from three.

During their 4-9 stretch the Jazz have dropped from 22-20 to 26-29, while sinking from the ninth seed to the 11th seed in the West.

Warriors Leap Jazz In Standings

While the Jazz have slipped back in the Western Conference playoff race the Warriors are looking to improve their seeding.

After dropping to 19-24 on January 27, the Warriors have stormed back to .500 at 26-26 and will look to secure a winning record as they enter the All-Star break.

The Warriors own the 10th seed in the West and sit 2.0 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers, and 1.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the final Play-In Tournament spot.

Golden State beat the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday 129-107 to cap their five-game winning streak.

