On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Warriors

Feb 15, 2024, 9:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 140-137 as they dropped their fourth straight game heading into the All-Star break.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 35 points but missed the game-tying three at the buzzer.

Klay Thompson scored 35 points for the Warriors off the bench.

First Quarter

The Jazz got early threes from Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Keyonte George to jump out to a 9-9 tie with the Warriors.

Utah reeled off a 13-4 run to build a 22-14 lead midway through the first.

The Jazz shot 9-17 from three in the first quarter while the Warriors knocked down 7-12 from deep.

After one the Jazz led Golden State 39-36.

Second Quarter

The Warriors used an early 11-0 run to open a 50-44 lead three minutes into the second quarter.

Markkanen had a poor shooting first half connecting on just 1-11 to open the game.

Golden State outscored the Jazz 48-32 in the second quarter.

At the half, the Jazz trailed Golden State 84-71.

Third Quarter

The Jazz prevented the Warriors from running away with the game with time stops and three-point shooting.

George became the first rookie in Jazz history to make eight threes in a single game.

Klay Thompson caught fire in the third scoring 18 points on 6-7 shooting.

After three the Jazz trailed the Warriors 120-102.

Fourth Quarter

After starting the game 1-15 from the floor Markkanen connected on consecutive shots early in the fourth quarter to trim the Warriors lead to 10.

The Jazz trimmed the gap to one with 40 seconds left to play as the Warriors wore out down the stretch, but John Collins turnover in the final seconds led to the Golden State victory.

Sexton led the Jazz with 35 while Thompson led the Warriors with 35.

The Jazz fell to the Warriors 140-137.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Can’t Get It Done Against USC, Remain Winless On Road In Conference Play

The Runnin’ Utes are on the road tipping things off against a USC Trojans team that is full of talent but has struggled to put it together.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Basketball Star In Attendance For Game Against USC

The Runnin' Utes are on the road hoping to get a win against USC and Delon Wright, one of their former stars is in attendance.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Errant Pass Sinks Jazz Against Warriors

John Collins wild pass in the final seconds of the game cost the Utah Jazz dearly against the Golden State Warriors.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Cruises To Blowout Win Over Cal Baptist Lancers

The Utah Valley Wolverines men's basketball team dominated the Cal Baptist Lancers on the road to improve to 11-14 on the year.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Keyonte George Ties NBA Single-Game Rookie Record

Keyonte George tied the NBA record for three-pointers made in a single game by a rookie during Utah’s game against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Throws Down Dunk On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

John Collins threw down a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Collin Sexton during the fourth quarter of Utah’s game against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Jazz Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Warriors