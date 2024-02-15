Jazz Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 140-137 as they dropped their fourth straight game heading into the All-Star break.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 35 points but missed the game-tying three at the buzzer.

Klay Thompson scored 35 points for the Warriors off the bench.

First Quarter

The Jazz got early threes from Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Keyonte George to jump out to a 9-9 tie with the Warriors.

Utah reeled off a 13-4 run to build a 22-14 lead midway through the first.

The Jazz shot 9-17 from three in the first quarter while the Warriors knocked down 7-12 from deep.

After one the Jazz led Golden State 39-36.

Second Quarter

The Warriors used an early 11-0 run to open a 50-44 lead three minutes into the second quarter.

Markkanen had a poor shooting first half connecting on just 1-11 to open the game.

Golden State outscored the Jazz 48-32 in the second quarter.

At the half, the Jazz trailed Golden State 84-71.

Third Quarter

The Jazz prevented the Warriors from running away with the game with time stops and three-point shooting.

George became the first rookie in Jazz history to make eight threes in a single game.

Klay Thompson caught fire in the third scoring 18 points on 6-7 shooting.

After three the Jazz trailed the Warriors 120-102.

Fourth Quarter

After starting the game 1-15 from the floor Markkanen connected on consecutive shots early in the fourth quarter to trim the Warriors lead to 10.

The Jazz trimmed the gap to one with 40 seconds left to play as the Warriors wore out down the stretch, but John Collins turnover in the final seconds led to the Golden State victory.

Sexton led the Jazz with 35 while Thompson led the Warriors with 35.

The Jazz fell to the Warriors 140-137.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops