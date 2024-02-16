Wanted fugitive barricaded in Sandy home, police say

SANDY — A wanted felon has barricaded themselves in a Sandy home Thursday night, police say.

Sandy police Sgt. Moffitt told KSL the U.S Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force attempted to locate the felon near 1800 E. 10000 South.

Moffitt said when the marshals approached the house, the felon ran back into the home and barricaded themselves inside.

Sandy police have responded to assist the marshals with dealing with the fugitive.

Moffitt is asking nearby residents to stay indoors while they handle the situation. He said the roads could be closed for a couple of hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.