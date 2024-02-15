On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Valley Cruises To Blowout Win Over Cal Baptist Lancers

Feb 15, 2024, 9:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Utah Valley Wolverines dominated the Cal Baptist Lancers on the road to improve to 11-14 on the year.

The Wolverines won the rebound battle by 19 and forced the Lancers to shoot just 30.9% from the field.

Utah Valley will face off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Cedar City on Saturday, February 17.

First Half

Utah Valley jumped out to an 8-2 lead with much of their work coming in transition.

Drake Allen made two layups and Ethan Potter threw down a fastbreak dunk.

The Lancers were able to slow the Wolverines down a bit but looked to be a step slow.

UVU continued to build on its lead.

It took less than 10 minutes for Utah Valley to go up by double digits.

Rebounding was the story of the first half for the Wolverines. They grabbed ten more rebounds than Cal Baptist on their home floor.

UVU also shot an impressive 52% from the field in the first half. Drake Allen led all scorers with 11.

Utah Valley would lead by as much as 18 in the first half.

Cal Baptist closed that down to a more respectable 12 points going into the break.

Second Half

Utah Valley didnt take their foot off the gas in the second half. They did the exact opposite.

The Wolverines outscored CBU 20-4 in the first eight minutes of the half.

With 12 minutes left, UVU led by 28, 55-27.

Following a timeout, the Lancers managed to heat up a bit.

They outscored Utah Valley over the next ten minutes but the deficit was far too large to make a comeback.

UVU won both halves by ten or more points as they cruised to a 69-46 road victory.

Drake Allen led the Wolverines in scoring with 19.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Valley Basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Basketball Star In Attendance For Game Against USC

The Runnin' Utes are on the road hoping to get a win against USC and Delon Wright, one of their former stars is in attendance.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Errant Pass Sinks Jazz Against Warriors

John Collins wild pass in the final seconds of the game cost the Utah Jazz dearly against the Golden State Warriors.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Warriors

The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 140-137 as they dropped their fourth straight game heading into the All-Star break.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Keyonte George Ties NBA Single-Game Rookie Record

Keyonte George tied the NBA record for three-pointers made in a single game by a rookie during Utah’s game against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Throws Down Dunk On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

John Collins threw down a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Collin Sexton during the fourth quarter of Utah’s game against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Success Not Enough As Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon

Utah Tech Basketball shocked Grand Canyon early on but home-court advantage played a huge role as the Blazers lost on the road.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Valley Cruises To Blowout Win Over Cal Baptist Lancers