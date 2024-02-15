Utah Valley Cruises To Blowout Win Over Cal Baptist Lancers

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Utah Valley Wolverines dominated the Cal Baptist Lancers on the road to improve to 11-14 on the year.

The Wolverines won the rebound battle by 19 and forced the Lancers to shoot just 30.9% from the field.

Utah Valley will face off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Cedar City on Saturday, February 17.

First Half

Utah Valley jumped out to an 8-2 lead with much of their work coming in transition.

Drake Allen made two layups and Ethan Potter threw down a fastbreak dunk.

The Lancers were able to slow the Wolverines down a bit but looked to be a step slow.

UVU continued to build on its lead.

It took less than 10 minutes for Utah Valley to go up by double digits.

Rebounding was the story of the first half for the Wolverines. They grabbed ten more rebounds than Cal Baptist on their home floor.

UVU also shot an impressive 52% from the field in the first half. Drake Allen led all scorers with 11.

Utah Valley would lead by as much as 18 in the first half.

Cal Baptist closed that down to a more respectable 12 points going into the break.

Second Half

Utah Valley didnt take their foot off the gas in the second half. They did the exact opposite.

The Wolverines outscored CBU 20-4 in the first eight minutes of the half.

With 12 minutes left, UVU led by 28, 55-27.

Following a timeout, the Lancers managed to heat up a bit.

They outscored Utah Valley over the next ten minutes but the deficit was far too large to make a comeback.

UVU won both halves by ten or more points as they cruised to a 69-46 road victory.

Drake Allen led the Wolverines in scoring with 19.

