On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

John Collins Errant Pass Sinks Jazz Against Warriors

Feb 15, 2024, 10:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – One play does not a loss make, but John Collins wild pass in the final seconds of the game cost the Jazz dearly against the Golden State Warriors.

With the Jazz trailing 138-137, Collins corralled an offensive rebound with six seconds left to play but launched the ball into the fourth row as he attempted to kick the ball out to Keyonte George.

The Warriors sunk two free throws on the other end and escaped with a 140-137 victory.

John Collins Wild Pass Ends Comeback Hopes

After an otherwise strong 18 point, 13 rebound outing from Collins, his high-adrenaline pass ultimately ended the Jazz’s hopes of fully erasing the Warriors 19 point second-half lead.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Warriors ran out of gas in Salt Lake City and barely survived the Jazz’s furious late rally.

“[I’m] proud of the team for hanging in and battling, and the comeback that we made at the end,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “Obviously coming up short doesn’t feel good.”

The Jazz had a chance to take the lead in the waning seconds but Lauri Markkanen missed a contested corner three.

Collins then collected the offensive rebound, but aggressively fired the ball well over George’s head.

“When John got that offensive rebound and pivoted out, I thought the ball was going out to Collin [Sexton] at the top of the key,” Hardy said.

“That’s not the way that it worked out so I’ll get to spend the next five days thinking about if there was a half-second there that I could have called timeout.”

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Sexton could have sent the game to overtime on the final play, but missed an uncontested three at the buzzer.

The loss is the Jazz’s fourth straight since the trade deadline and pushes them 2.5 games back of the Warriors for the 10th and final Play-In Tournament seed in the West.

The team now heads off to the All-Star break for a much-needed vacation.

Keyonte George Offers Taste Of Future

While the game will be remembered for its wild finish, the first three quarters offered a glimpse at the Jazz’s future.

Keyonte George matched an NBA rookie record by sinking nine threes en route to a career-high 33 points.

“Tonight was probably his sort of coming out party in terms of being an off-the-dribble three-point shooter,” Hardy said.

George connected on 9-16 from downtown and abused the Warriors whenever they failed to find him on the perimeter.


“I think we saw tonight what I’ve been seeing, and we’ve been seeing behind closed doors in terms of his ability to get those shots off in a variety of ways,” Hardy added.

The rookie added six assists and three steals, but appeared to run out of gas in the fourth quarter scoring just one point and missing all five of his field goal attempts.

Regardless, George has emerged as a central building block on the Jazz roster, and continues to prove he’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

Utah Jazz Next Game

The Jazz will face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday after the All-Star break at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Basketball Star In Attendance For Game Against USC

The Runnin' Utes are on the road hoping to get a win against USC and Delon Wright, one of their former stars is in attendance.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Cruises To Blowout Win Over Cal Baptist Lancers

The Utah Valley Wolverines men's basketball team dominated the Cal Baptist Lancers on the road to improve to 11-14 on the year.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Warriors

The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 140-137 as they dropped their fourth straight game heading into the All-Star break.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Keyonte George Ties NBA Single-Game Rookie Record

Keyonte George tied the NBA record for three-pointers made in a single game by a rookie during Utah’s game against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Throws Down Dunk On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

John Collins threw down a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Collin Sexton during the fourth quarter of Utah’s game against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Success Not Enough As Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon

Utah Tech Basketball shocked Grand Canyon early on but home-court advantage played a huge role as the Blazers lost on the road.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

John Collins Errant Pass Sinks Jazz Against Warriors