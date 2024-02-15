Former Utah Basketball Star In Attendance For Game Against USC

LOS ANGELES – The Runnin’ Utes are on the road hoping to get a win against USC and one of their former stars, Delon Wright is in attendance cheering them on.

The Washington Wizard point guard is on break for All-Star Weekend making it easy for the L.A. native to stop by and watch his college team.

Wright was a huge part of some of Utah’s more recent successes from 2013-2015. The talented player was taken in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors.

ALWAYS special to have our Runnin’ Utes come back and support the team‼️ Appreciate @delonwright stopping by during the #AllStarWeekend and jumping on with @espn700bill!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/N0CtT8k7qO — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 16, 2024

Utah’s Sights Turned To USC, UCLA

The Trojans have struggled a lot this year sitting second to last in conference play. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t talented and capable of putting together a good game- especially now that they are healthier than they’ve been all season.

“They’ve had a lot of different injuries,” Utah head coach Craig Smith said. “Boogie Ellis has had a hamstring going on for a while- I think he missed three games not too long ago. Isaiah Collier who I believe was the No. 1 rated recruit in last year’s class and at one point was projected to be the No. 1 pick in the Draft and is certainly still projected to be a lottery pick- he missed I believe six games with a hand injury. Just came back last weekend- he was really good last weekend in both their games. They are very talented; they just have had a lot of guys sustain various injuries throughout the course of the year.”

Smith went on to say that USC is deep, and they can play a lot of guys and that a lot of their guys have played out of necessity making them very experienced. It’s going to be up to Utah to figure out who the Trojans might be rolling with and how to stop them.

“We have to figure out who they are playing,” Smith said. “This is going to be a big personnel game. We really need to understand their personnel- what they do well and try to take it away. We’ve got to be better on the defensive end and then what do we have to do on the road? St. Mary’s is ranked in the Top 25- our first true road game- that was a heckuva win for us. That’s a Quad 1 win and we haven’t been nearly as good since for a multitude of reasons. I think at the end of the day, we’ve got to be better on the defensive end.”

