On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Basketball Star In Attendance For Game Against USC

Feb 15, 2024, 10:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – The Runnin’ Utes are on the road hoping to get a win against USC and one of their former stars, Delon Wright is in attendance cheering them on.

The Washington Wizard point guard is on break for All-Star Weekend making it easy for the L.A. native to stop by and watch his college team.

Wright was a huge part of some of Utah’s more recent successes from 2013-2015. The talented player was taken in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors.

Utah’s Sights Turned To USC, UCLA

The Trojans have struggled a lot this year sitting second to last in conference play. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t talented and capable of putting together a good game- especially now that they are healthier than they’ve been all season.

“They’ve had a lot of different injuries,” Utah head coach Craig Smith said. “Boogie Ellis has had a hamstring going on for a while- I think he missed three games not too long ago. Isaiah Collier who I believe was the No. 1 rated recruit in last year’s class and at one point was projected to be the No. 1 pick in the Draft and is certainly still projected to be a lottery pick- he missed I believe six games with a hand injury. Just came back last weekend- he was really good last weekend in both their games. They are very talented; they just have had a lot of guys sustain various injuries throughout the course of the year.”

Smith went on to say that USC is deep, and they can play a lot of guys and that a lot of their guys have played out of necessity making them very experienced. It’s going to be up to Utah to figure out who the Trojans might be rolling with and how to stop them.

“We have to figure out who they are playing,” Smith said. “This is going to be a big personnel game. We really need to understand their personnel- what they do well and try to take it away. We’ve got to be better on the defensive end and then what do we have to do on the road? St. Mary’s is ranked in the Top 25- our first true road game- that was a heckuva win for us. That’s a Quad 1 win and we haven’t been nearly as good since for a multitude of reasons. I think at the end of the day, we’ve got to be better on the defensive end.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Errant Pass Sinks Jazz Against Warriors

John Collins wild pass in the final seconds of the game cost the Utah Jazz dearly against the Golden State Warriors.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Cruises To Blowout Win Over Cal Baptist Lancers

The Utah Valley Wolverines men's basketball team dominated the Cal Baptist Lancers on the road to improve to 11-14 on the year.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Warriors

The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 140-137 as they dropped their fourth straight game heading into the All-Star break.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Keyonte George Ties NBA Single-Game Rookie Record

Keyonte George tied the NBA record for three-pointers made in a single game by a rookie during Utah’s game against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Throws Down Dunk On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

John Collins threw down a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Collin Sexton during the fourth quarter of Utah’s game against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Success Not Enough As Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon

Utah Tech Basketball shocked Grand Canyon early on but home-court advantage played a huge role as the Blazers lost on the road.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Former Utah Basketball Star In Attendance For Game Against USC