Utah Basketball Can’t Get It Done Against USC, Remain Winless On Road In Conference Play

Feb 15, 2024, 11:15 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes are on the road in Los Angeles tipping things off against a USC Trojans team that is full of talent but has struggled to put it together.

Utah had a disappointing outing last Saturday against ASU that they are hoping to forget against USC while simultaneously getting their first road win in Pac-12 play.

The Utes and Trojans got off to a clunky start in the first half with neither having a lot of luck getting shots to sink. USC eventually got going a little building up a 13-point lead. Utah sort of matched the energy to end the half but still went into the locker room trailing the Trojans 34-29.

The Utes had chances throughout the last half of the game to clinch the game against USC but were too inconsistent shooting to get it done falling 68-64.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Runnin’ Utes wrap their L.A. trip up against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, February 18 with tipoff set for 5:00 pm MT. That game will also air on FS1.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. USC

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against USC

  • Scoring Leader: Deivon Smith – 19 points
  • Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 8 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 7 assists

Smith went 6-17 from the paint, 0-2 from the three, and 7-8 from the line to earn his team high 19 points. Smith was also the team leader in rebounds with eight and assists with seven.

Branden Carlson came in second scoring with 15 points going 5-12 from the field, 2-5 from the three, and 3-3 from the line while adding seven rebounds and two assists.

Keba Keita and Gabe Madsen rounded out the top scorers of the night with nine points apiece.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Trojans

The Utes shot 37% from the field, 19% from the three and 76% at the line against the Trojans.

Utah collected 39 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks and five steals against USC.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

KSL 5 TV Live

