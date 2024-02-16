On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Census Bureau is considering how to ask about gender identity. People have their opinions

Feb 16, 2024, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:19 am

FILE - The five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted...

FILE - The five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, are seen from a tour boat flying the American flag off the coast of Block Island, R.I., Oct. 17, 2022. The cancellation of two large offshore wind projects in New Jersey is the latest in a series of setbacks for the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry, jeopardizing President Joe Biden's goal of powering 10 million homes by towering ocean-based turbines by the end of the decade. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MIKE SCHNEIDER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


The U.S. Census Bureau is thinking about how to ask about sex. People have opinions.

Dozens of health officials, civil rights groups, individuals and businesses have weighed in about how the statistical agency should ask about sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time on its most comprehensive survey of American life.

An Associated Press review of the 91 written public comments posted last month shows them to be largely supportive of the proposed additions, though not without constructive criticism.

The proposed questions geared toward people age 15 and older will be tested sometime this year. If given final approval, they would be the first to directly ask about these topics on the American Community Survey, which already asks about commuting times, internet access, family life, income, education levels, disabilities and military service, for example.

Many who submitted public comments said the proposed questions will provide a better understanding of the diversity of LGBTQ+ people in the United States at a time when state legislatures are limiting what can be discussed about LGBTQ issues in public schools and are moving to restrict the ability of transgender people to change their driver’s licenses and birth certificates.

“The currently too-limited data resources stand in stark contrast to the numerous policy debates and legislative efforts focused on these populations,” said Gary Gates, a retired demographer who studied LGBTQ+ issues at UCLA.

Gates, however, objected to wording that would allow someone to answer, “Straight, that is not gay” for the sexual orientation question.

“The phrase is patently offensive,” Gates wrote. “Not being gay is hardly an accurate definition of a straight identity. … Why emphasize that they specifically are not gay? It is simply not an adequate description of straight identity.”

The questions should reflect the constantly changing language describing sexual orientation and gender identity particularly among young people, and some non-English speakers may not understand terms like “heterosexual,” said David Ernesto Munar, president and CEO of Howard Brown Health, which provides health care services to the LGBTQ community in Chicago.

Others lamented the lack of categories for people with intersex traits or who are asexual or pansexual. Intersex is an umbrella term for a number of conditions where internal or external sex characteristics aren’t exactly like typical male or female bodies. Asexual people don’t experience sexual feelings, while pansexual people are attracted to people regardless of gender.

Rene Coig objected to respondents being asked their sex at birth and then being asked their current gender. Asking to respond to the first question as “male” or “female” is alienating to transgender people who may not want to be identified with those labels, said Coig, a doctoral candidate at the University of Washington.

Others were disheartened by transgender being separated out as a category from male, female and nonbinary in the gender question instead of including the options of transgender man and transgender woman.

“It may imply that they are not ‘male enough’ or ‘female enough’ to select the male and female categories and are instead a third category of ‘transgender’ that is distinct from the male and female categories,” said Amy Leite Bennett, an official with Hennepin County Health and Human Services in Minneapolis.

The current questions on the American Community Survey only record same-sex couples who are living together, through queries about household relationships, which is only about a sixth of the LGBTQ+ population in the U.S., according to some estimates. As a result, the survey misses people who are single or are not cohabitating, as well as transgender people.

The only other census survey that asks about sexual orientation and gender identity is the more limited, experimental Household Pulse Survey, which was created to measure changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who fill out the American Community Survey form typically answer the questions for the other members of their household in what is called a proxy response. Because of that, several public comments expressed concerns that parents would not know if their children identify as LGBTQ+.

Respondents can answer the questions online, by mail, over the phone or through in-person interviews. Given privacy concerns, the Census Bureau is proposing using flash cards for in-person interviews and using numbered response categories for people who do not want others in their household to know their responses.

Several Republicans in the U.S. Senate have objected to some of the proposed questions. In a letter last November, Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and JD Vance of Ohio asked Census Bureau Director Robert Santos to drop plans to ask about gender identity, saying it would politicize the survey and risk jeopardizing the legitimacy of its data.

The Rutherford Institute, a conservative civil liberties legal group, said in public comments that the proposed questions would violate people’s right to privacy, adding that “many people are incredibly uncomfortable providing such detailed private information.”

Follow Mike Schneider on X: @MikeSchneiderAP.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated b...

Associated Press

Sora is ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator. Here’s what we know about the new tool

The maker of ChatGPT is now diving into AI-generated video. Meet Sora — OpenAI's new text-to-video generator.

45 minutes ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 14: Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at...

Heather Hollingsworth, Scott McFetride and Josh Funk

2 juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally.

2 hours ago

Wendy’s is adding "Cinnabon Pull-Aparts" to its breakfast menu later this month. (Wendy's)...

Jordan Valinsky

Wendy’s newest breakfast item is made by another fast-food chain

Wendy’s is sweetening its breakfast lineup with a new treat that comes from an unusual place: another fast food chain.

2 hours ago

FILE: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los A...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift gives $100,000 to the family of the woman killed in the Chiefs parade shooting

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

4 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil ...

Michael R. Sisak

Verdict in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial expected Friday, capping busy week of court action

A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial, adding to a monumental week on the former president’s legal calendar.

6 hours ago

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin leads the meeting with top security and law enforcement off...

Associated Press

Putin says Russia prefers Biden to Trump but criticizes current US policy

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would prefer to see U.S. President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced and predictable than Donald Trump.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Census Bureau is considering how to ask about gender identity. People have their opinions