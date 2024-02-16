Verdict in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial expected Friday, capping busy week of court action
Feb 16, 2024, 6:51 AM
Feb 16, 2024, 6:51 AM
Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.
33 minutes ago
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would prefer to see U.S. President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced and predictable than Donald Trump.
17 hours ago
Kansas City's mayor and security experts say it could be time to rethink the way teams celebrate their championships. Mayor Quinton Lucas said if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl it might be better for a smaller party at their home stadium, where security can be managed more easily.
17 hours ago
An FBI informant has been charged with lying to his handler about ties between Joe Biden and son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.
18 hours ago
At least nine Los Angeles city firefighters were injured in a semi-truck explosion and two left in critical condition, fire officials said Thursday.
19 hours ago
They’re soft, cuddly, and heading into a legal battle.
20 hours ago
