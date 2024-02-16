On the Site:
Rams WR Puka Nacua Named To 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Roster

Feb 16, 2024, 9:19 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua received the honor of being named to the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

Puka Nacua to play in All-Star Celebrity Game

All-Star Weekend 2024 will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 16-18.

The rosters for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game were first revealed on February 7.

A day after the rosters were unveiled and Nacua’s name was nowhere to be found, the former BYU star joined the Pat McAfee Show during Super Bowl week. ESPN, which operates the event, broadcasts McAfee’s show every weekday.

RELATED: Rams WR Puka Nacua Teams Up To Take Veteran To Super Bowl LVIII

McAfee asked Nacua if he’d like to participate in the celebrity event.

“I would love to,” Nacua replied.

Four days after his appearance on the show, ESPN senior vice president Mike Foss told McAfee that Nacua would be in the game.

Following Foss’ confirmation, the Rams rookie shared his thanks for McAfee & Co with a post on social media.

“Thats what happens what you put trust into the boys,” Nacua posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Rams wideout was officially named to the Celebrity Game on Friday, February 16.

After a standout first season in the NFL, next up for Nacua is a chance to play hoops during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Another late addition to the game was Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVIII.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons are the other NFL players in the Celebrity Game.

The celebrity basketball game will take place on February 16 at 5 p.m. (MT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

