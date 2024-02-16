On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Wendy’s newest breakfast item is made by another fast-food chain

Feb 16, 2024, 10:46 AM

Wendy’s is adding "Cinnabon Pull-Aparts" to its breakfast menu later this month. (Wendy's)...

Wendy’s is adding "Cinnabon Pull-Aparts" to its breakfast menu later this month. (Wendy's)

(Wendy's)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY


CNN

NEW YORK Wendy’s is sweetening its breakfast lineup with a new treat that comes from an unusual place: another fast food chain.

It’s a risky bet that other chains have made before. Partnerships between rivals can boost sales, but they can also anger restaurant owners. And they risk diluting brands and giving consumers fewer reasons to go to some individual stores.

Beginning Feb. 26, Wendy’s is partnering with Cinnabon to add a new a cinnamon roll-like baked good to its morning menu, marking a partnership between two chains that often compete for similar price-conscious customers.

It’s common for fast food chains to partner with other brands they might not consider direct rivals. “This is a way to license the brand and get it reach well beyond its existing store base,” according to Jonathan Maze, the editor-in-chief of trade publication Restaurant Business.

He said that Cinnabon often does that, including selling its cinnamon rolls at Pizza Hut a few years ago and last month forming a partnership with Subway for a footlong cinnamon churro.

“It’s more of a concern for franchisees because it can dilute the brand and perhaps give people less reason to go to an actual Cinnabon,” Maze told CNN. Also, most Cinnabon locations haven’t yet opened for the day when Wendy’s sells breakfast, which ends at 10:30 am.

McDonald’s has also been experimenting with Krispy Kreme to sell their donuts at some restaurants in Indiana and Kentucky. Perhaps Wendy’s adding cinnamon pull-aparts might entice some dissatisfied customers of McDonald’s, which last year scrapped its McCafé bakery lineup that also included a cinnamon roll.

The “Cinnabon Pull-Aparts” are made from sweetened dough that’s dunked in a glaze then baked with cinnamon, brown butter and sugar. It’s then topped with Cinnabon’s signature cream cheese frosting a flavor profile like the center of a cinnamon roll, Wendy’s announced Wednesday.

Wendy’s chose Cinnabon because it wanted to partner with a similar brand that also “evolves around quality and delivering an experience that delights our customers,” said John Li, global vice president of Culinary Innovation, at a virtual press conference. “Cinnabon was the brand that had that overlap with the level of importance they put on quality.”

Breakfast’s birthday

Next month marks Wendy’s fourth year of selling breakfast. The chain entered the fast food breakfast battle in March 2020 with a $20 million investment in an effort to compete against rivals that have long-held morning supremacy, notably McDonald’s.

The chain previously predicted that breakfast would make 10% of its sales, with figures reaching 8.5% in 2021 before Wendy’s stopped reporting individual sales for the morning menu.

During Wendy’s most recent earnings call, former CEO Todd Penegor said it was a “highly profitable daypart,” but admitted that it’s still “tying to ingrain the breakfast daypart and the habit” with customers.

Wendy’s initially launched with a traditional menu (lots of egg sandwiches), but it also had a few uniquely Wendy’s takes like a “Breakfast Baconator” and a Frosty-ccino beverage.

The menu has evolved. Part of Wendy’s plan to grow breakfast is to continually expand its offerings, including recently adding a Taco Bell-like breakfast burrito and an English muffin sandwich that resembles a McDonald’s McMuffin. In a more uniquely Wendy’s take, a Frosty cream cold brew iced coffee as well as French toast sticks are new on the menu.

As for adding cinnamon pull-aparts, Wendy’s Li said research showed them that customers were craving “comfort and nostalgic experiences” and that a “sweet and indulgent item is perfect for bringing someone into that comfort zone.”

“We think ‘Cinnabon Pull-Apart’ will resonate and appeal to those younger audiences, along with our iced coffee and cold brew,” Li said. Surging sales of iced coffee are being driven by Gen-Z because they think those are more refreshing, better tasting and more of a treat compared to hot coffee.

Wendy’s will give investors an update on breakfast during its next earnings report Thursday.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated b...

Associated Press

Sora is ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator. Here’s what we know about the new tool

The maker of ChatGPT is now diving into AI-generated video. Meet Sora — OpenAI's new text-to-video generator.

44 minutes ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 14: Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at...

Heather Hollingsworth, Scott McFetride and Josh Funk

2 juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally.

2 hours ago

FILE - The five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted...

Mike Schneider, Associated Press

Census Bureau is considering how to ask about gender identity. People have their opinions

The U.S. Census Bureau is thinking about how to ask about sex. And dozens of health officials, civil rights groups, individuals and businesses have weighed in about how the agency should ask about sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time on its most comprehensive survey of American life.

2 hours ago

FILE: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los A...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift gives $100,000 to the family of the woman killed in the Chiefs parade shooting

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

4 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil ...

Michael R. Sisak

Verdict in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial expected Friday, capping busy week of court action

A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial, adding to a monumental week on the former president’s legal calendar.

6 hours ago

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin leads the meeting with top security and law enforcement off...

Associated Press

Putin says Russia prefers Biden to Trump but criticizes current US policy

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would prefer to see U.S. President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced and predictable than Donald Trump.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Wendy’s newest breakfast item is made by another fast-food chain