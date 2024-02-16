Instant Replay: Utah State Coach Danny Sprinkle Buries Half-Court Shot

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State men’s basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle knocked down a half-court shot during his team’s on-court preparations for the Wyoming Cowboys.

USU’s Danny Sprinkle hits half-court shot

The Cowboys hosted the Aggies on Wednesday, February 14.

USU defeated Wyoming, 84-76.

Before the game, Sprinkle and the Aggies prepared for the contest on the home floor of the Cowboys at Arena Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming. In a video posted by Richie Schueler on February 15, the first-year USU coach knocked down a half-court heave during his team’s walkthrough.

“Come on Fellas. It’s a layup,” Sprinkle posted on X in response to Schueler’s video.

With the win over Wyoming, Sprinkle and the Aggies improved their record to 21-4 this season, including 9-3 in Mountain West Conference contests.

USU’s next game is on the road against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, February 17 at 3:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, and KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Gutsy win! Guys found a way to get it done! Enjoy it Aggie Nation but you already know we have 50 mins left to enjoy it and we need to get better by Saturday!! #UBUNTU #GoAggies https://t.co/Kb7dciCoWx — Danny Sprinkle (@USUCoachSprink) February 15, 2024

About Danny Sprinkle

The Pullman, Washington native is the 21st head coach in USU men’s basketball history.

Before his coaching career, Sprinkle played at Montana State from 1995-99.

After his playing career, the Helena High School product entered the coaching profession as an assistant at Cal State Northridge. He coached for the Matadors from 2000-06. In 2006, Sprinkle returned to Bozeman and became an assistant at Montana State. He spent a couple of seasons on Brad Huse’s staff before rejoining the Matadors in 2008. In 2013, Sprinkle moved on from Cal State Northridge to become an assistant at Cal State Fullerton.

He was with the Titans until 2019 when Montana State made him a head coach for the first time in his career. In four seasons with the Bobcats, Sprinkle led Montana State to an 81-43 record, including 49-23 in Big Sky Conference games. He helped the Bobcats reach the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons.

Sprinkle was named the Big Sky’s Coach of the Year in 2022.

Utah State hired Sprinkle in April 2023.

