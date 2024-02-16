Keith Johnson Returns For Ninth Season As Salt Lake Bees Manager

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Feb 16, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees 2024 coaching staff will be headlined by former MLB infielder Keith Johnson.

Across three different stints in Utah, Johnson has spent nine years as a manager for the Bees.

In eight seasons under Johnson, the Bees played 1,148 games with a record of 549-599.

In 2013, Johnson and the Bees went 78-66 to claim their first conference championship since 2002.

Johnson returned to Salt Lake last season after two years as the first base coach for the Miami Marlins.

The Bees posted a 70-79 record in 2023 which was good for fourth in the Pacific Coast League West.

Johnson is returning alongside coach Jack Santora, trainer Jonathan Fierro, video assistant Brooklyn Tanner, and clubhouse manager Chris Simonsen.

New additions to the Bees 2024 coaching staff include pitching coach Shane Loux, assistant pitching coach Andy Hawkins, hitting coach Alonzo Powell, strength and conditioning coach Jimmy Sanchez, and game planning strategist Gabriel Kaufman.

The Salt Lake Bees open their 2024 season against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, March 29. The Bee’s first home game comes less than a week later against the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday, April 2.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

