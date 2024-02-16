On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pac-12, Commissioner George Kliavkoff Part Ways

Feb 16, 2024, 12:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It should come as no surprise that the Pac-12 (soon to be Pac-2) conference and commissioner George Kliavkoff have agreed to part ways according to multiple reports.

The Conference of Champions only has a few months of existence left before USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon head to the Big 10, Utah, Arizona, ASU, and Colorado head to the Big 12, and Stanford and Cal join the ACC.

That of course leaves Oregon State and Washington State to carry on the Pac banner and due to failures to keep the conference together under his leadership, it makes sense that Kliavkoff would be out.

How The Pac-12 Ended Up In Their Current Predicament

Everything started going south for the Conference of Champions on June 30, 2022, when USC and UCLA declared they were joining the Big Ten in 2024. At the time, the remaining 10 members of the Pac posted their allegiance for each other and keeping the conference otherwise intact while pursuing new media rights.

That messaging remained unchanged all the way through this past Pac-12 Media Day where conference commissioner George Kliavkoff doubled down on rumors the Pac was about to splinterColorado announced they were out the door about a week later. Fast forward nearly one more week and Arizona along with ASU were out the door with Utah following suit after Oregon and Washington let it be known they were heading to the Big 10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

A Timeline Of Failures For The Pac-12

There are a lot of points along the way that can be attributed to the Pac-12’s failure to survive.

Hiring Larry Scott as the conference commissioner and retaining him for too long is a big fault on the part of the now former Conference of Champions.

Being innovative (Pac-12 Network) but not understanding the undertaking or distributing the product properly was another failure. Add in having opportunities to remedy the situation and not checking off the list.

The Pac-12 also miserably failed at keeping pulse of where their teams were at, not only with the SoCal schools, but with Colorado, Oregon, and Washington as well.

Arizona could be considered one more failure as it was alleged they were out the door before things lightened up the morning of a meeting between the remaining Pac-12 members that ultimately resulted in the conference’s disbandment.

Utah and ASU held out the longest and were some of the remaining Pac’s staunchest supporters, but a lack of a T.V. deal and trust ultimately tipped the tide in the Big 12’s favor.

That implosion left just Oregon State and Washington State behind with a judge granting the two schools full control of the Pac-12 moving forward back in November of last year.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keith Johnson Returns For Ninth Season As Salt Lake Bees Manager

The Salt Lake Bees 2024 coaching staff will be headlined by former MLB infielder Keith Johnson who is returning for his 9th season.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 19 BYU Travels To Face Last-Place Oklahoma State

BYU takes on Oklahoma State in Stillwater for the first time since 1971.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Utah State Coach Danny Sprinkle Buries Half-Court Shot

Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle knocked down a half-court shot during his team's on-court preparations for the Wyoming Cowboys.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Named To 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Roster

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua received the honor of being named to the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Can’t Get It Done Against USC, Remain Winless On Road In Conference Play

The Runnin’ Utes are on the road tipping things off against a USC Trojans team that is full of talent but has struggled to put it together.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Basketball Star In Attendance For Game Against USC

The Runnin' Utes are on the road hoping to get a win against USC and Delon Wright, one of their former stars is in attendance.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Pac-12, Commissioner George Kliavkoff Part Ways