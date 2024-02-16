On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Donald Trump fraud verdict: $364 million penalty in civil fraud case

Feb 16, 2024, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:23 pm

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil ...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, Jan. 11, 2024. A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial, adding to a monumental week on the former president's legal calendar. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge ruled Friday against Donald Trump, imposing a $364 million penalty over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president’s wealth.

Trump also was barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued his decision after a 2½-month trial that saw the Republican presidential front-runner bristling under oath that he was the victim of a rigged legal system.

The stiff penalty was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, who sued Trump over what she said was not just harmless bragging but years of deceptive practices as he built the multinational collection of skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties that catapulted him to wealth, fame and the White House.

Trump’s lawyers had said even before the verdict that they would appeal.

This story will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated b...

Associated Press

Sora is ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator. Here’s what we know about the new tool

The maker of ChatGPT is now diving into AI-generated video. Meet Sora — OpenAI's new text-to-video generator.

3 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 14: Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at...

Heather Hollingsworth, Scott McFetride and Josh Funk

2 juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally.

4 hours ago

FILE - The five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted...

Mike Schneider, Associated Press

Census Bureau is considering how to ask about gender identity. People have their opinions

The U.S. Census Bureau is thinking about how to ask about sex. And dozens of health officials, civil rights groups, individuals and businesses have weighed in about how the agency should ask about sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time on its most comprehensive survey of American life.

4 hours ago

Wendy’s is adding "Cinnabon Pull-Aparts" to its breakfast menu later this month. (Wendy's)...

Jordan Valinsky

Wendy’s newest breakfast item is made by another fast-food chain

Wendy’s is sweetening its breakfast lineup with a new treat that comes from an unusual place: another fast food chain.

4 hours ago

FILE: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los A...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift gives $100,000 to the family of the woman killed in the Chiefs parade shooting

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

6 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil ...

Michael R. Sisak

Verdict in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial expected Friday, capping busy week of court action

A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial, adding to a monumental week on the former president’s legal calendar.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Donald Trump fraud verdict: $364 million penalty in civil fraud case