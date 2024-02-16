Report: Former Utah Ute Delon Wright To Sign With Miami Heat
Feb 16, 2024, 1:26 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, former Utah Utes guard Delon Wright has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards.
Wright plans to sign with Eastern Conference contender Miami Heat once the move is finalized.
Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat upon clearing waivers, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. Another dependable veteran for the Heat’s rotation. pic.twitter.com/rLqQRgPiFM
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2024
In 33 games played for the Wizards this season, Wright averages 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 39.3/36.8/82.8 shooting splits.
The move from the Nation’s Capital to South Beach may be shocking for Wright.
The Wizards hold the 14th seed in the East with a record of 9-45. Meanwhile, the Heat are looking to replicate their success from last season as they fight for playoff positioning.
The last time that Wright played for a team competing for a championship was the Toronto Raptors in 2018-19.
Delon Wright is reportedly heading to Miami. 😎 pic.twitter.com/tgrvti0eh8
— theScore (@theScore) February 16, 2024
The Miami Heat currently hold the 7-seed in the East with a record of 30-25.
For most teams, this would make them playoff hopefuls. However, the Heat are coming off of an NBA Finals appearance as the 8-seed.
Miami has dealt with injuries all season long and looks to bolster the guard rotation with the addition of Wright.
