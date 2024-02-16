On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Report: Former Utah Ute Delon Wright To Sign With Miami Heat

Feb 16, 2024, 1:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, former Utah Utes guard Delon Wright has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards.

Wright plans to sign with Eastern Conference contender Miami Heat once the move is finalized.

In 33 games played for the Wizards this season, Wright averages 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 39.3/36.8/82.8 shooting splits.

The move from the Nation’s Capital to South Beach may be shocking for Wright.

The Wizards hold the 14th seed in the East with a record of 9-45. Meanwhile, the Heat are looking to replicate their success from last season as they fight for playoff positioning.

The last time that Wright played for a team competing for a championship was the Toronto Raptors in 2018-19.

The Miami Heat currently hold the 7-seed in the East with a record of 30-25.

For most teams, this would make them playoff hopefuls. However, the Heat are coming off of an NBA Finals appearance as the 8-seed.

Miami has dealt with injuries all season long and looks to bolster the guard rotation with the addition of Wright.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

