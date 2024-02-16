On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NFL Suspends Raiders Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo For Violating PEDs Policy

Feb 16, 2024, 2:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was suspended by the NFL on Friday for the first two games of next season for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy of the league and NFL Players Association.

ESPN also reported the Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo next month before an $11.25 million roster bonus kicks in.

Garoppolo’s days in Las Vegas appeared over at midseason when then-interim coach Antonio Pierce replaced him with rookie Aidan O’Connell for the rest of the season. Pierce became the Raiders’ full-time coach last month, and the Raiders also hired Tom Telesco as their general manager.

The Raiders signed Garoppolo last offseason to a three-year, $72.75 million contract when coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler were in charge. He previously quarterbacked the San Francisco 49ers, making an appearance in the Super Bowl and two in the NFC championship.

But Garoppolo threw seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season with a 77.6 quarterback rating, opening the way for O’Connell to take over.

Garoppolo said after the season he wanted to be able to play again somewhere.

RELATED STORIES

“I’m pretty open,” Garoppolo said at the time. “A lot of things are out of my control. I’ve had situations like that before, so as a player, you’ve got to roll with the punches a little bit. Whatever happens, I think it all happens for a reason. You’ve got to make the best of your situation.”

The Raiders still have major decisions to make at quarterback.

O’Connell could keep the job after going 5-4 under Pierce, or Las Vegas could look to upgrade through free agency, a trade or this year’s draft.

“There hasn’t been a lot of years I’ve been the unquestioned starter going in, so I’m used to competing,” O’Connell said on Jan. 25. “I had to compete to get to this spot that I’m in. I also think it would be right to have competition in this league. It’s the NFL. It’s the best of the best, so it’s my job to try to keep my job.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where BYU Basketball Stands In Latest NCAA Bracketology Projections

Taking a look at BYU's Bracketology projections before the Top 16 reveal of the bracket.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former Utah Ute Delon Wright To Sign With Miami Heat

According to ESPN sources, Delon Wright plans to sign with the Miami Heat following contract buyout with Washington.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12, Commissioner George Kliavkoff Part Ways

It should come as no surprise that the Pac-12 (soon to be Pac-2) conference and commissioner George Kliavkoff have agreed to part ways.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keith Johnson Returns For Ninth Season As Salt Lake Bees Manager

The Salt Lake Bees 2024 coaching staff will be headlined by former MLB infielder Keith Johnson who is returning for his 9th season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 19 BYU Travels To Face Last-Place Oklahoma State

BYU takes on Oklahoma State in Stillwater for the first time since 1971.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Utah State Coach Danny Sprinkle Buries Half-Court Shot

Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle knocked down a half-court shot during his team's on-court preparations for the Wyoming Cowboys.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

NFL Suspends Raiders Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo For Violating PEDs Policy