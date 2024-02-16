On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Where BYU Basketball Stands In Latest NCAA Bracketology Projections

Feb 16, 2024, 2:16 PM

PROVO, Utah – This weekend will be an important one in bracketology. The NCAA Selection Committee will reveal its annual “Bracket Preview” on Saturday, featuring the top 16 seeds at this point.

It’s unlikely that BYU is in those top 16 seeds, but the Cougars are knocking on the door in many bracketology projections for March Madness.

Latest Bracketology projections for BYU basketball

Here’s a check-in on where BYU stands in the latest batch of bracketology outlooks.

ESPN/Joe Lunardi: 5-seed in Pittsburgh vs. Indiana State

BYU has consistently been a 5-seed in Joe Lunardi’s bracket for weeks. The noticeable change in his Friday edition of Bracketology is taking BYU out of Salt Lake City and sending them to Pittsburgh.

CBS: 7-seed in Omaha vs. Texas A&M

While ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has been consistent with BYU as a 5-seed, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has consistently projected BYU lower than most bracketologists. Palm has BYU as a 7-seed in Omaha, Nebraska, taking on Texas A&M.

At least Josh Carter isn’t playing for Texas A&M anymore.

TeamRankings: 4-seed

BYU’s current two-game winning streak sent the Cougars up a seed line in TeamRanking’s Bracketology. Along with jumping up a seed, BYU’s odds of reaching the NCAA Tournament improved to 95%.

Haslam Metrics: 5-seed

BYU moves up one seed line in the Haslam Metrics Bracketology.

Heat Check CBB: 5-seed vs. Indiana State

The bracketology from Heat Check CBB has stayed consistent with placing BYU as a 5-seed.

FOX Sports: 5-seed vs. McNeese State

BYU has earned a 5-seed or better only four times since seeding was part of the NCAA Tournament. The last occurrence was in 2011 when BYU received a 3-seed.

NCAA.com: 5-seed vs. Richmond

Richmond is currently third-place in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Blogging the Bracket: 7-seed vs. Virginia in Charlotte

Sending BYU into the heart of ACC territory to face Virginia. Knowing BYU’s history with NCAA Tournament draws, that might sound more realistic than the committee putting BYU in Salt Lake City.

Looking at where BYU’s opponents land in Bracketology

Ten of BYU’s opponents on the 2023-24 schedule land in the composite compiled by the Bracket Matrix. Here’s where those teams land.

  • Houston – 1-seed
  • Kansas – 2-seed
  • Baylor – 3-seed
  • Iowa State – 3-seed
  • San Diego State – 5-seed
  • Texas Tech – 6-seed
  • Oklahoma – 6-seed
  • TCU – 8-seed
  • Texas – 8-seed
  • Utah – 11-seed

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

