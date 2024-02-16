On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Utahn sentenced after threatening an airline passenger with a straight edge razor

Feb 16, 2024, 3:49 PM

Merrill Fackrell, 41, being escorted out of the JetBlue plane in Salt Lake City. (Courtesy: Abraham...

Merrill Fackrell, 41, being escorted out of the JetBlue plane in Salt Lake City. (Courtesy: Abraham Neiderhauser

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse was sentenced on Wednesday after using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight in 2022.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Merrill Darrell Fackrell pled guilty to carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

According to court documents, Fackrell took a wood-handled straight-edge razor with a one-to-two-inch blade on board the flight from the F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to the Salt Lake City Airport.

Fackrell admitted that he drank several alcoholic beverages during the flight while sitting next to a passenger.

“Later in the flight, Fackrell told the passenger to pause the movie the passenger was watching, placed his hand in front of the screen, took the straight edge razor out of his carry-on bag, and placed it inches from the passenger’s throat/neck,” the release stated.

According to the release, the passenger escaped from Fackrell, but he tried to grab their shoulder in an attempt to stop them.

Another passenger was able to convince Fackrell to put the razor down, and they were able to secure it away from Fackrell. That passenger sat next to then seated next to Fackrell for the rest of the flight.

“Carrying a dangerous weapon on an aircraft is a serious offense. No one should be put in harm’s way by another passenger during a flight,” said U.S. attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah. “In the interest of passenger safety, individuals who carry a dangerous weapon on an aircraft will be prosecuted.”

Fackrell was sentenced to serve over one year of imprisonment and three years of supervised release. Fackrell was also charged with an assault with a dangerous weapon in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S., but it was dismissed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Utah woman indicted for assaulting feds

A federal grand jury in Utah returned an indictment for Melissa Lynn Trotter, a local Utah resident.

55 minutes ago

Deer Creek Reservoir...

Alex Cabrero

State parks expecting another record visitation year, hiring more workers

It didn't matter how cold or snowy it was at Deer Creek State Park Friday afternoon. Nothing was going to stop Leonard Sawyer from taking his boat out to do a little fishing.

1 hour ago

bridge with road running beneath it...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Man charged in chase that led to Utah trooper’s fall off bridge

The man involved in the police chase this week that led to a Utah state trooper's fall off a bridge now faces two felony counts of failure to heed an officer's call to stop.

2 hours ago

Generic photo of a courtroom gavel...

Associated Press

Jury awards $10 million to man who was wrongly convicted of murder

A jury awarded $10 million to a Detroit-area man who spent nearly six years in prison for the killing of a 15-year-old girl before his conviction was thrown out at the request of prosecutors.

2 hours ago

handcuffs in front of a gavel...

Larry D. Curtis

Ogden man arrested on suspicion of years of sexual abuse of a child

A man was arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse that he admitted went on repeatedly for two to three years, according to police. Juan Castro, 26, was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility Thursday

3 hours ago

Pig-butchering is a devastating combination of romance and crypto scams, and it’s taking Utahns f...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Unmasking the fast-moving pig-butchering scam hitting Utah

Pig-butchering is a devastating combination of romance and crypto scams, and it’s taking Utahns for all their worth.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utahn sentenced after threatening an airline passenger with a straight edge razor