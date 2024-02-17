On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah woman indicted for assaulting feds

Feb 16, 2024, 6:11 PM

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury voted to charge a Sandy woman with assaulting a federal officer on Wednesday, after she struck three occupied police vehicles.

Melissa Lynn Trotter, 24, assaulted multiple federal officers on Feb. 7, while U.S. Marshals and officers with Utah’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team attempted to arrest a fugitive, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah.

A police affidavit filed on Feb. 7 states the assault happened during the arrest of Charles Lee Petersen near 3148 W. 3500 South.

According to court documents, Petersen “had an outstanding federal warrant for alleged violations of supervised release.”

Leading up to the arrest, Trotter and Petersen visited the CVS, and Peterson walked into the store. During that time, Trotter got in the drivers seat of the vehicle and parked it, waiting for Petersen to get back in.

After Petersen got back in the car, deputies moved in to arrest him, and that’s when Trotter put the vehicle in reverse to attempt to escape. She struck three occupied police vehicles, as well as the CVS building, causing in excess of $5,000 in damage to the police vehicles.

Because the police cruisers were occupied when Trotter struck them, she is charged with aggravated assault for each of the vehicles she hit.

Trotter is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; one count of criminal mischief with a loss greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony; and one count of failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony. She is being held without bail at the Salt Lake County jail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Springville High School. (KSL-TV)...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Springville swim coach arrested, accused of touching teens as ‘initiation,’ police say

A Utah County swim coach is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting several athletes.

1 minute ago

significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a ...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah legislature approves candidate signature gathering change: gathering via an app

A significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a state-approved app allowing them to verify a voter's eligibility in real-time.

14 minutes ago

#BacontoPayson displayed on a cork board in Payson High School...

Brianna Chavez

Payson High School celebrates 40 years of Footloose, inviting Kevin Bacon to upcoming prom

Payson High students took to social media to campaign for Kevin Bacon to return to the school, 40 years after Footloose was released.

31 minutes ago

The Garniques West Jordan home boarded up after the fire....

Garna Mejia

West Jordan family displaced after Valentine’s Day garage fire

A West Jordan family's life changed for the worse on Valentine's Day after a garage fire destroyed their dream home.

52 minutes ago

bridge with road running beneath it...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Man charged in chase that led to Utah trooper’s fall off bridge

The man involved in the police chase this week that led to a Utah state trooper's fall off a bridge now faces two felony counts of failure to heed an officer's call to stop.

2 hours ago

handcuffs in front of a gavel...

Larry D. Curtis

Ogden man arrested on suspicion of years of sexual abuse of a child

A man was arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse that he admitted went on repeatedly for two to three years, according to police. Juan Castro, 26, was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility Thursday

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah woman indicted for assaulting feds