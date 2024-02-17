On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Man charged in chase that led to Utah trooper’s fall off bridge

Feb 16, 2024, 5:31 PM

bridge with road running beneath it...

Utah Highway Patrol trooper is in serious condition after falling off this bridge while attempting to stop a suspect near Interstate 80 and 7200 West on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)

(Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The man involved in the police chase this week that led to a Utah state trooper’s fall off a bridge now faces two felony counts of failure to heed an officer’s call to stop.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office on Friday filed the charges against Sammy Swickey, 34, of Salt Lake City, with District Attorney Sim Gill noting the danger posed by Swickey’s actions.

“Multiple law enforcement officers’ lives were put in danger while trying to take the defendant into custody. We are grateful that we have men and women in law enforcement who are willing to put themselves in danger to help protect the Salt Lake County community,” Gill said in a statement accompanying the announcement that charges had been filed.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Steve Myer, meantime, remains hospitalized, facing continued treatment and surgery after his fall on Tuesday.

UHP trooper who fell from overpass during police chase expected to recovery

“We’re just doing everything we can to support him and his family,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP spokesman. He provided few details about Myer’s condition, but said he has been responding to those around him.

Family members aren’t commenting at this stage, but Myer family friend Stacy Smart said in a GoFundMe campaign* that he has already faced one round of surgery, with two more coming. “We are confident in the capabilities and knowledge of his surgeons and trauma team,” daughter Kearsta said in the post, also offering thanks for the outpouring of support from the public and Myer’s law enforcement colleagues.

Salt Lake City police gave initial chase to Swickey on Tuesday after witnessing him in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia of some sort in his mouth, according to the charging documents filed Friday. An officer activated his emergency lights, but Swickey fled in his car and the officer lost sight of the man, police said. Later, a second Salt Lake City officer saw Swickey enter I-80 around Redwood Road and subsequently crossed paths with him further west on 7200 West, after Swickey exited I-80. That’s where Myer had gone in response to calls for assistance to deploy road spikes to aid in the apprehension of Swickey.

The second Salt Lake City officer was pursuing the vehicle on 7200 West when Swickey made a three-point turn and came toward the officer, according to the charging documents. The officer activated his emergency lights to stop Swickey while Swickey allegedly sideswiped the officer’s car while passing in the opposite direction.

Meantime, Myer was on 7200 West south of I-80 at an overpass that crosses a dirt road, deploying the road spikes. The charges reference Myer’s fall, but don’t completely explain what happened. “During this pursuit, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper assisted in attempting to disable Swickey’s vehicle by deploying spike strips. After Swickey avoided the spike strips, the trooper appeared to lose his balance and fell off a 34-foot bridge where he deployed the spike strips,” read the charges.

DPS chopper pilot describes rescue mission for trooper who fell 50 feet

Swickey was apprehended soon thereafter at a hotel east of the site where Myer fell. Myer was transported to a hospital by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter that was on hand to monitor Swickey’s whereabouts. “Our hearts go out to the loved ones and colleagues of Utah Highway Patrol trooper Myer, who fell from the overpass while trying to ensure the safety of his fellow citizens,” Gill said in his statement.

Aside from the two counts of failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, third-degree felonies, Swickey faces a count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor, and a count of driving without a valid driver’s license, a Class C misdemeanor. He also faces an infraction for running a red light.

Swickey is charged in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City and is being held without bond. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.

