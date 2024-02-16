Puka Nacua Throws Down First-Quarter Dunk In NBA Celebrity Game
Feb 16, 2024, 6:04 PM
INDIANAPOLIS – In the first quarter of the NBA Celebrity Game, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua showed off his hops with a one-hand tomahawk dunk.
The slam came after Nacua stole the Team Stephen A inbound pass.
Puka Nacua THROWDOWN 😲#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/py9qVq4U8S
— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024
Nacua’s dunk came right after fellow NFL star Micah Parsons rose up for a stuff of his own.
That wasn’t Nacua’s only first-quarter highlight either. Earlier in the quarter, Nacua got up for an alley-oop finish.
Two-sport athletes 🏈🏀
Puka Nacua and Micah Parsons both throw down slams in the 1Q 💪#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KMFHdfpZcv
— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024
Nacua joined the broadcast in the second quarter and talked about his highlight.
“I tried to throw it down as hard as I could,” Nacua said.
“I tried to throw it down as hard as I could!” 😆
– Puka Nacua 🗣️ #RufflesCelebGame https://t.co/Cl2iEO2U6T pic.twitter.com/pOMZJEzXiQ
— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024
NBA Celebrity Game Rosters
Team Shannon Sharpe –
- Anuel AA (Latin American Recording Artist)
- Kai Cenat (Streamer)
- Conor Daly (IndyCar Series Racer)
- Walker Hayes (Recording Artist)
- Quincy Isaiah (Actor)
- Jewell Loyd (WNBA Star)
- Puka Nacua (NFL Star)
- Micah Parsons (NFL Star)
- Lilly Singh (Entertainer)
- SiR (Recording Artist)
- Dylan Wang (Actor)
Team Stephen A Smith –
- Kwame Onwuachi (Award-Winning Chef)
- Metta World Peace (Former NBA Player)
- Jack Ryan (Basketball Entertainer)
- CJ Stroud (NFL Star)
- Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic High Jump Champion)
- Adam Blackstone (Musician)
- Natasha Cloud (WNBA Star)
- Mecole Hardman Jr. (NFL Wide Receiver)
- Jennifer Hudson (EGOT winner)
- Tristan Jass (Content Creator)
- AJ McLean (Recording Artist)
