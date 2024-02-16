Puka Nacua Throws Down First-Quarter Dunk In NBA Celebrity Game

INDIANAPOLIS – In the first quarter of the NBA Celebrity Game, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua showed off his hops with a one-hand tomahawk dunk.

The slam came after Nacua stole the Team Stephen A inbound pass.

Nacua’s dunk came right after fellow NFL star Micah Parsons rose up for a stuff of his own.

That wasn’t Nacua’s only first-quarter highlight either. Earlier in the quarter, Nacua got up for an alley-oop finish.

Two-sport athletes 🏈🏀 Puka Nacua and Micah Parsons both throw down slams in the 1Q 💪#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KMFHdfpZcv — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

Nacua joined the broadcast in the second quarter and talked about his highlight.

“I tried to throw it down as hard as I could,” Nacua said.

“I tried to throw it down as hard as I could!” 😆 – Puka Nacua 🗣️ #RufflesCelebGame https://t.co/Cl2iEO2U6T pic.twitter.com/pOMZJEzXiQ — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

NBA Celebrity Game Rosters

Team Shannon Sharpe –

Anuel AA (Latin American Recording Artist)

Kai Cenat (Streamer)

Conor Daly (IndyCar Series Racer)

Walker Hayes (Recording Artist)

Quincy Isaiah (Actor)

Jewell Loyd (WNBA Star)

Puka Nacua (NFL Star)

Micah Parsons (NFL Star)

Lilly Singh (Entertainer)

SiR (Recording Artist)

Dylan Wang (Actor)

Team Stephen A Smith –

Kwame Onwuachi (Award-Winning Chef)

Metta World Peace (Former NBA Player)

Jack Ryan (Basketball Entertainer)

CJ Stroud (NFL Star)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic High Jump Champion)

Adam Blackstone (Musician)

Natasha Cloud (WNBA Star)

Mecole Hardman Jr. (NFL Wide Receiver)

Jennifer Hudson (EGOT winner)

Tristan Jass (Content Creator)

AJ McLean (Recording Artist)

