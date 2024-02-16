On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Puka Nacua Throws Down First-Quarter Dunk In NBA Celebrity Game

Feb 16, 2024, 6:04 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INDIANAPOLIS – In the first quarter of the NBA Celebrity Game, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua showed off his hops with a one-hand tomahawk dunk.

The slam came after Nacua stole the Team Stephen A inbound pass.

Nacua’s dunk came right after fellow NFL star Micah Parsons rose up for a stuff of his own.

That wasn’t Nacua’s only first-quarter highlight either. Earlier in the quarter, Nacua got up for an alley-oop finish.

Nacua joined the broadcast in the second quarter and talked about his highlight.

“I tried to throw it down as hard as I could,” Nacua said.

NBA Celebrity Game Rosters

Team Shannon Sharpe –

  • Anuel AA (Latin American Recording Artist)
  • Kai Cenat (Streamer)
  • Conor Daly (IndyCar Series Racer)
  • Walker Hayes (Recording Artist)
  • Quincy Isaiah (Actor)
  • Jewell Loyd (WNBA Star)
  • Puka Nacua (NFL Star)
  • Micah Parsons (NFL Star)
  • Lilly Singh (Entertainer)
  • SiR (Recording Artist)
  • Dylan Wang (Actor)

Team Stephen A Smith –

  • Kwame Onwuachi (Award-Winning Chef)
  • Metta World Peace (Former NBA Player)
  • Jack Ryan (Basketball Entertainer)
  • CJ Stroud (NFL Star)
  • Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic High Jump Champion)
  • Adam Blackstone (Musician)
  • Natasha Cloud (WNBA Star)
  • Mecole Hardman Jr. (NFL Wide Receiver)
  • Jennifer Hudson (EGOT winner)
  • Tristan Jass (Content Creator)
  • AJ McLean (Recording Artist)

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

Puka Nacua Throws Down First-Quarter Dunk In NBA Celebrity Game