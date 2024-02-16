Puka Nacua Drains 4-Point Shot In NBA Celebrity Game

INDIANAPOLIS – In the fourth quarter of the NBA Celebrity Game, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua pulled up from deep and made a Ruffles four-point shot.

On the next possession, Nacua assisted on another four-point shot.

Team Shannon goes on a run! Led by triples from Puka Nacua and Dylan Wang 🎯🎯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/GKYmcwaxFO — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

Team Shannon went from tied to up by eight with the back-to-back makes from long range.

Nacua proved to be a great addition to the Celebrity game as he was putting up highlights all game long.

Air Puka. 📺 @NBA Celeb Game on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MQgHH7ND6O — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 17, 2024

Team Shannon was led by Nacua and fellow NFL star Micah Parsons.

As an absolute shock to no one, the professional athletes showed that they can outperform celebrities no matter what sport it is.

With two minutes left, Team Shannon led by six, 92-86.

NBA Celebrity Game Rosters

Team Shannon Sharpe –

Anuel AA (Latin American Recording Artist)

Kai Cenat (Streamer)

Conor Daly (IndyCar Series Racer)

Walker Hayes (Recording Artist)

Quincy Isaiah (Actor)

Jewell Loyd (WNBA Star)

Puka Nacua (NFL Star)

Micah Parsons (NFL Star)

Lilly Singh (Entertainer)

SiR (Recording Artist)

Dylan Wang (Actor)

Team Stephen A Smith –

Kwame Onwuachi (Award-Winning Chef)

Metta World Peace (Former NBA Player)

Jack Ryan (Basketball Entertainer)

CJ Stroud (NFL Star)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic High Jump Champion)

Adam Blackstone (Musician)

Natasha Cloud (WNBA Star)

Mecole Hardman Jr. (NFL Wide Receiver)

Jennifer Hudson (EGOT winner)

Tristan Jass (Content Creator)

AJ McLean (Recording Artist)

