Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
NATIONAL NEWS

Colorado Springs police investigate college dorm shooting as double homicide

Feb 16, 2024, 7:36 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm

BY SARAH DEWBERRY, RAJA RAZEK AND DALIA FAHEID, CNN


CNN

CNN — Two shooting deaths at the University of Colorado’s campus in Colorado Springs Friday morning are being investigated as a double homicide, police said.

The shooting “does not appear to be a murder-suicide,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said Friday evening.

“We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available,” the department said in a post on X.

Campus police received a call just before 6 a.m. about shots fired in a dormitory. University police reached the dorm at 6:05 a.m., where they found two people dead, Cronin said. Each had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

“We don’t believe at this point that there’s an ongoing threat to the community,” spokesperson Ira Cronin said at a news conference. “And we’re investigating this as an isolated incident.”

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and are working to piece together what happened and notify the next of kin, Cronin said.

Cronin said the official cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office in the “next few days.”

CNN affiliate KKTV spoke to a student who was on campus when the shooting happened.

“I was shocked, honestly,” Adam Trujillo said. “I had woke up to an email from one of my teachers saying that there was a lockdown and to just be safe, lock the doors. And then I came out here to all these police cars and news people, and I was pretty shocked.”

Campus went on lockdown

Campus police and the Colorado Springs Police Department said the shooting was not an active shooter situation, but it led the campus to go into lockdown and dormitory residents were ordered to shelter in place for several hours.

“Lockdown! Lock interior doors,” an alert sent by campus police just after 7 a.m. stated. “Turn out the lights. Move away from sight. Do not open the door. Maintain silence. Evade/Defend.”

A few minutes later, university police posted there were no reports of an active shooter, but asked those on campus to shelter in place. Just before 8 a.m., police said everyone could leave campus except students at Alpine Village, a residence hall housing sophomore through graduate school students.

At 8:52 a.m., campus police said “there is no safety concern on campus” and the shelter-in-place order for Alpine Village was “due to an ongoing investigation.” The order was fully lifted at 9:36 a.m.

“We ask that individuals refrain from returning to campus until instructed to do so,” campus police said. “The UCCS campus is currently closed. The UCCS Police Department is working with the Colorado Springs Police Department, and we will provide updates as information becomes available.”

The campus will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, according to a social media post by the university. Classes have been canceled for Monday as well, but the campus will be open for “support and healing,” the university announced.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

