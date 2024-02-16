No. 22 Utah Women’s Basketball Crashes No. 8 Colorado’s Party

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 22 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up a homestand hosting the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes in the Huntsman Center.

The Utes got on track on Super Bowl Sunday against Oregon after a disappointing game against Oregon State a few days earlier and are looking to keep the positive momentum going against the Buffs.

The Utes started fast and never took their foot off the gas racking up a comfortable 39-24 lead going into the locker room against Colorado.

HALFTIME Utah goes int the locker room with a 39-24 lead over Colorado. The #Utes are shooting 50% from the field, 40% from the three and 33% from the line.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 17, 2024

Colorado dug themselves out of their halftime hole, but Utah got the win off a Dasia Young buzzer beater layup, 77-76.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

The Utes will be back on the road again next week heading to Los Angeles to take on two Top-10 teams.

First up Utah will head to Pasadena to take on the No. 9 UCLA Bruins on Thursday, February 22. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm MT and can be viewed on ESPN.

The Utes will then head down to take on the No. 10 USC Trojans on Sunday, February 25. Tipoff will take place at 1:00 pm MT and will be available on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. Colorado

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. Colorado

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 10 points

Rebound Leader: Ines Vieira – 8 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 7 assists

Alissa Pili finished as the leading scorer for the Utes going 7-14 from the field, 2-5 from the three and 2-2 from the line. Pili was also a key contributor with four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal.

In addition to being the team leader in rebounds and assists with eight and seven, Ines Vieira was Utah’s second leading scoring chipping in 14 points.

Jenna Johnson came in third with 14 points while adding in two blocks.

Dasia Young had a nice comeback as Utah’s fourth leading scorer contributing 13 points to the cause.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Colorado

The Utah women had a solid shooting day against Colorado going 52% from the field while shooting 37% from the three, and 75% from their trips to the line.

The Utes were also dominant off the glass hauling in 34 rebounds while also adding in 17 team assists, six blocks and five steals.

