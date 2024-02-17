On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
No. 19 BYU Suffers Upset Loss At Last-Place Oklahoma State

Feb 17, 2024, 2:21 PM

Feb 17, 2024, 2:21 PM

No. 19 BYU basketball had its worst performance during Big 12 play, with a 93-83 loss to last-place Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

It was a game where BYU never held a lead. The young Cowboys from Oklahoma State put together career performances to upset BYU.

Oklahoma State changed its starting five by inserting freshman Jamyron Keller into the lineup. In his first career start, Keller scored a game-high 22 points and was perfect from the field (8-8) and free throw line (2-2).

BYU was off from the moment the game tipped off as Oklahoma State earned its first win over a Top 25 team this season (0-5 entering the game).

The Cougars finished shooting 44% from the field and 23% from three.

Fousseyni Traore led BYU in scoring off the bench with 17. But it wasn’t enough, as Oklahoma State freshman center Brandon Garrison scored a career-high 21 points.

BYU falls to 18-7 overall, 6-6 in Big 12 action. Oklahoma State improves to 11-14, 3-9 in league play.

Oklahoma State builds double-digit lead over BYU in the first half

13:40 – Oklahoma State changed its starting five, giving freshman Jamyron Keller his first career nod. He capitalized early on his opportunity with eight points. Six of those eight points were from three-point range.

BYU struggled defensively in the opening minutes, allowing Oklahoma State to jump out to 73% shooting from the field.

The Cougars had a few buckets courtesy of offensive rebounds. Oklahoma State 20, BYU 13.

10:44 – Despite coming into the game dealing with the flu, Oklahoma State has jumped out to a 12-point lead.

BYU has had some uncharacteristic turnovers. Dallin Hall had an entry pass float over Fousseyni Traore. Then, a couple of possessions later, Jamyron Keller picked off Hall and had a fastbreak layup.

BYU has also missed a couple of field goal attempts in the low post. OSU 27, BYU 15.

5:06 – Oklahoma State built its lead to 15 points after a soft midrange jumper from freshman Brandon Garrison.

BYU fought back to reel off a 6-0 run, thanks to some Oklahoma State turnovers. The Cougars have stayed in the game due to six second-chance points.

BYU’s shots from three did not fall in the first 15 minutes, opening the game at 1-of-11 beyond the arc. Oklahoma State 35, BYU 26.

3:59 – BYU remained on a 6-0 run thanks to cold shooting from Oklahoma State. The Pokes are missing good looks.

Aly Khalifa missed a gimmie near the hoop and then committed his second foul going over the back of OSU’s Mike Marsh. OSU 35, BYU 26.

HALF – Oklahoma State closed the half on an 8-0 run. BYU finished the first 20 minutes, missing seven of their last eight field goal attempts.

Oklahoma State shot 8-of-14 from the three-point line in the first half. OSU’s 49 points were the most they’ve scored in a half during a Big 12 game this season. Oklahoma State 49, BYU 34.

OSU always had an answer to any BYU run in the second half

16:00 – The second half for BYU’s offense started in a similar fashion to how the first half played out.

BYU missed a three-point attempt and then two shots at the rim on their first possession. Oklahoma State followed that up with a Quion Williams and-one.

BYU’s first three-point make was at the 17:01 mark by Trevin Knell.

Before the first media timeout, Fousseyni Traore stepped into the game and drew a foul for an and-one opportunity.

OSU didn’t attempt any three-point attempts in the first four minutes of the half. They looked to be on the attack at the rim. Oklahoma State 56, BYU 41.

8:11 – BYU got down by 20 after Jamyron Keller buried a three that gave him a career-high 19 points.

It would have been easy for BYU to roll over and call it a day. But then Fousseyni Traore went to work.

Traore scored six points in the paint and Richie Saunders got a tough bucket under the hoop after an offensive rebound. OSU 71, BYU 60.

7:14 – BYU coach Mark Pope gave Dallin Hall an extended rest, knowing there would be a quick media timeout at the under-eight mark.

Before the under-eight timeout, Brandon Garrison hit a midrange jumper. OSU 73, BYU 60.

3:59 – When BYU looks to be gaining momentum, Oklahoma State found an answer.

BYU trimmed the deficit to single-digits for the first time since 1:22 in the first half. But then OSU got an answer from Jamyron Keller with an and-one opportunity to send the game into a media timeout. OSU 78, BYU 67.

3:09 – The guard line for Oklahoma State has been a matchup problem for BYU. Sophomore Javon Small consistently went downhill to attack the hoop. OSU 81, BYU 69.

Final – BYU attempted 19 more field goals than Oklahoma State, but it didn’t matter as the Cowboys rolled to a 10-point victory. Oklahoma State 93, BYU 83

Up next for BYU basketball

BYU basketball returns home to face the nationally-ranked Baylor Bears on Tuesday, February 20, at the Marriott Center.

The Bears defeated BYU in the first meeting in Waco on January 9, 81-72.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

