One person hurt in Salt Lake City apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a small fire inside a Salt Lake City apartment early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 718 E. 700 South at 4:05 a.m.

A spokesman for Salt Lake City fire said an adult male was taken to the University of Utah Burn Center for burn injuries and inhalation.

The fire was put out quickly, according to Salt Lake City fire. There was no damage done to the structure, however there was some minor smoke damage.

The spokesman said not much more will be known about the fire until investigators can speak to the individual who was hospitalized. They said it could be a couple of days.