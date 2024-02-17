Weber State Fights Off Eastern Washington To Win Sixth Straight Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team fended off a late push by the Eastern Washington Eagles to capture a sixth consecutive victory.

Weber State beats EWU

The Eagles hosted the Wildcats at Reese Court in Cheney, Washington on Saturday, February 17.

Weber State defeated Eastern Washington, 90-84.

Another 💪 road win! 6⃣straight wins for the Wildcats!#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/aWPfavSdAk — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) February 17, 2024

The Wildcats owned the lead for the majority of the afternoon and held on late to claim the win.

Weber State and Eastern Washington battled back and forth for the first few minutes of the ball game. Seven and a half minutes into the contest, the Eagles owned a six-point advantage on the scoreboard, their largest of the game.

After that, the Wildcats blitzed the home team for the remainder of the opening half.

Weber State went on to outscore Eastern Washington by 17 points over the final 11:43 before halftime. At the break, the Wildcats owned a 44-33 lead.

Following the halftime intermission, the Wildcats built their advantage up to 17 points.

Despite the deficit, the Eagles fought back during the final portion of the second half.

With 3:51 remaining on the game clock, Eastern Washington had tied the game and put Weber State’s winning streak in jeopardy.

The Wildcats responded.

Weber State closed the contest on a 12-6 run to secure its sixth win in a row.

The Wildcats finished the afternoon shooting 54.1 percent overall and 54.2 percent from beyond the arc. Eastern Washington shot 48.1 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent on three-pointers.

Dillon Jones led Weber State with 30 points on 11-22 field goals.

Jake Kyman had 19 points for the Eagles.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the win, the Wildcats moved to an 18-9 record, including 9-5 in Big Sky Conference games.

RELATED: Last Minute Run Wills Weber State Basketball Past Idaho Vandals

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, February 24 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland