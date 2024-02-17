On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State Fights Off Eastern Washington To Win Sixth Straight Game

Feb 17, 2024, 5:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team fended off a late push by the Eastern Washington Eagles to capture a sixth consecutive victory.

Weber State beats EWU

The Eagles hosted the Wildcats at Reese Court in Cheney, Washington on Saturday, February 17.

Weber State defeated Eastern Washington, 90-84.

The Wildcats owned the lead for the majority of the afternoon and held on late to claim the win.

RELATED STORIES

Weber State and Eastern Washington battled back and forth for the first few minutes of the ball game. Seven and a half minutes into the contest, the Eagles owned a six-point advantage on the scoreboard, their largest of the game.

After that, the Wildcats blitzed the home team for the remainder of the opening half.

Weber State went on to outscore Eastern Washington by 17 points over the final 11:43 before halftime. At the break, the Wildcats owned a 44-33 lead.

Following the halftime intermission, the Wildcats built their advantage up to 17 points.

Despite the deficit, the Eagles fought back during the final portion of the second half.

With 3:51 remaining on the game clock, Eastern Washington had tied the game and put Weber State’s winning streak in jeopardy.

The Wildcats responded.

Weber State closed the contest on a 12-6 run to secure its sixth win in a row.

The Wildcats finished the afternoon shooting 54.1 percent overall and 54.2 percent from beyond the arc. Eastern Washington shot 48.1 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent on three-pointers.

Dillon Jones led Weber State with 30 points on 11-22 field goals.

Jake Kyman had 19 points for the Eagles.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the win, the Wildcats moved to an 18-9 record, including 9-5 in Big Sky Conference games.

RELATED: Last Minute Run Wills Weber State Basketball Past Idaho Vandals

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, February 24 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Wire-To-Wire Loss Against Oklahoma State

Takeaways from BYU's loss to Oklahoma State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MLS To Lock Out Referees, Could Open 2024 Season With Replacement Officials

MLS will lock out referees after its union rejected a tentative contract and could open the season next week with replacement officials.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 19 BYU Suffers Upset Loss At Last-Place Oklahoma State

BYU suffers wire-to-wire loss at Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado Win A ‘Confidence Confirmer’ For Utah Women’s Basketball

No. 22 Utah women's basketball team was determined to take down No. 8 Colorado on Friday night in the Huntsman Center and they did just that.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler, Team Jalen Win Rising Stars Challenge

Walker Kessler and Team Jalen won the Rising Stars Challenge at the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. 

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 Utah Women’s Basketball Crashes No. 8 Colorado’s Party

The No. 22 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up a homestand hosting the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes in the Huntsman Center.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Weber State Fights Off Eastern Washington To Win Sixth Straight Game