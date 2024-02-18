Snowbasin says a skier suffered a medical emergency and died Saturday

HUNTSVILLE — Officials at Snowbasin Resort said a 67-year-old person died Saturday while skiing at the resort.

A news release from the resort states that the person suffered an medical emergency. Members of the ski patrol responded to the scene to offer medical assistance and transport the individual who was unresponsive.

“The Snowbasin team is heartbroken by this loss and offers their deepest condolences to the guest’s family and all involved,” the release states.

No other information was provided