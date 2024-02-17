Lauri Markkanen Eliminated From Three-Point Contest

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was eliminated in the first round of the Starry Three-Point Contest after scoring 25 points.

The Finnish sharpshooter needed 26 points to advance but came up one ball short of the final round at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After a slow start, Markkanen caught fire on his last two racks, knocking down nine straight threes to threaten the leaders.

Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Trae Young of the Houston Rockets, and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves all scored 26 points in the opening round to advance.

Markkanen had the highest score of all players not to qualify for the final round.

The Jazz forward is in the midst of a career-best three-point shooting campaign. Markkanen has knocked down .403 of his 8.0 attempts per game.

Markkanen’s Second Three-Point Contest

This was Markkanen’s second time in the Three-Point Contest after competing in the event in 2023 in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz forward scored 20 threes and fell one make short of the finals.

Lillard, then a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, won the contest wearing his college jersey from Weber State.

Lillard scored 26 points in both the first and second rounds to take home the title.

