Weber State Legend Damian Lillard Repeats As Three-Point Contest Champion

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard defended his title by winning the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Lillard won the event to become the first player to repeat as champion since 2007-08 when Jason Kapono won two in a row.

Damian Lillard repeats as 3-Point Contest Champion

NBA All-Star Weekend is being held in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 16-18.

On Saturday, February 17, Lillard participated in and won the Starry 3-Point Contest.

First Round

Lillard’s clutch night began when he made three out of the five shot attempts on his money ball rack.

The former Weber State star needed 26 points to avoid elimination.

With a money ball attempt to end his round, Lillard buried a shot to reach 26 points.

Dame drops 26 to force a first-round tiebreaker! pic.twitter.com/oBxU7Jveu7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 18, 2024

Four players reached 26 points in the first round and a tiebreaker round was needed before the final.

Tiebreaker Round

Lillard was the final of the four players to go in the tiebreaker round.

After Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton, and Karl-Anthony Towns went, Lillard scored 16 points to advance to the final round.

Haliburton was eliminated from the event.

Dame drills 16 and is final round bound! pic.twitter.com/RBOj45n4nP — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 18, 2024

THE FINAL ROUND IS SET! Dame, KAT and Trae will compete for the #Starry3PT crown on TNT 🔥 — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2024

Final Round

Like the tiebreaker round, Lillard went last in the final round.

After Towns and Young, Lillard needed 24 points to win the contest for the second straight year.

The Weber State star had a hot start and was excellent on his money ball rack. However, things got interesting late.

Sitting at 24 points and tied with Young, Lillard hit his final shot to surpass the Atlanta Hawks guard and win the title again.

DAMIAN LILLARD’S 26 POINTS MAKE HIM THE BACK-TO-BACK #Starry3PT CHAMPION! His last shot is the winner… because of course ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/OqcHpurcfE — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Lillard in the All-Star Game

In January, Lillard received the eighth NBA All-Star nod of his career and was named one of the five starters for the Eastern Conference roster.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 18 at 6 p.m. (MT) and will be televised on TNT.

About Damian Lillard

Before his time as a professional, Lillard was a standout player for the Weber State men’s basketball team. He left Weber State as the program’s second-leading scorer all-time.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008-12.

He scored 1,934 points during his time as a Wildcat. His jersey was retired by the university in 2017.

Lillard was drafted by Portland with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. During his first decade in the league, the former Wildcat became a perennial NBA All-Star and one of the best at his position.

In 2022, Lillard was recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in history.

Following the 2022-23 campaign, the Blazers traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Before the 2023-24 season, Lillard had played his entire professional career in Portland.

During his NBA career, Lillard has been named as an all-star eight times. He was selected to the league’s All-NBA First Team in 2018.

This season, Lillard is averaging 24.6 points per game. He’s shooting 42.3 percent overall and 34.1 percent on three-pointers.

