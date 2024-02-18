Utah Tech Basketball Loses Home Heartbreaker To Seattle U Redhawks

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers lost to the Seattle U Redhawks, 66-65, in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday.

After holding a 14-point lead in the first half, the Blazers found themselves down by seven with a minute left. They fought all the way back to take a lead but lost on a last-second Seattle U layup.

Utah Tech will hit the road for their next game against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Saturday, February 24.

First Half

Noa Gonsalves and Tanner Christensen led the Blazers offense in the opening minutes.

Gonsalves showed off his range with jumpers from all over the court while Christensen did his work inside.

Gonsalves didn’t stop there.

He nailed another three for 10 points and a 16-6 Utah Tech lead.

The make from deep moved him to fourth in three-pointers made in school history.

1H – Noa Gonsalves (133) moved into 4th place on Utah Tech’s career 3FGM list with this long range jumper from the wing!#UtahTechBlazers | #WACmbb | #WAChoops | #UniteTheFamily x #IntoTheStorm pic.twitter.com/aOgS5KYy15 — Utah Tech Men’s Basketball (@UtahTechMBB) February 18, 2024

Utah Tech kept its foot on the gas with the double-digit lead.

The Trailblazers played tough defense and had an answer every time Seattle U scored.

With six minutes left until halftime, the Redhawks took off. They scored nine unanswered points which quickly turned into a 16-3 run.

Utah Tech held a narrow 3-point lead at the break, 36-33.

The Trailblazers shot 46.7% from the field and 30% from deep in the half. Gonsalves led all scorers with 12.

Second Half

The second half was less one-sided but it only took three minutes for Seattle U to jump out in front.

Utah Tech responded by holding the Redhawks scoreless for nearly four minutes.

The Blazers led by six, 47-41, with 14 minutes left.

2H – Tanner Christensen finishes the fast break with his 10th point of the night….Blazers have scored 8-straight to answer the Seattle U run!#UtahTechBlazers | #WACmbb | #WAChoops | #UniteTheFamily x #IntoTheStorm pic.twitter.com/2dwxeVSccs — Utah Tech Men’s Basketball (@UtahTechMBB) February 18, 2024

After zero lead changes in the first half, the second half saw five.

The Redhawks and Trailblazers exchanged makes and misses for a stretch until a switch was flipped with eight minutes left.

Seattle U took a two-point lead off an Alex Schumacher make from deep. Two missed free throws set up another Redhawks three from Cameron Tyson.

They went up by seven and held a comfortable lead for the next few minutes.

With a minute left, Utah Tech went into overdrive.

They went on a 10-2 run and led by one with 15 seconds on the game clock.

After running the clock down to the final seconds, Seattle U forward Kobe Williamson iced the game with a drive to the rim and a layup.

Utah Tech dropped to 10-16 on the season with the tough loss to the Redhawks at home, 66-65.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Tech Basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.