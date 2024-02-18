On the Site:
Utah Tech Basketball Loses Home Heartbreaker To Seattle U Redhawks

Feb 17, 2024, 10:07 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Utah Tech Men's Basketball Seattle U Redhawks

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers lost to the Seattle U Redhawks, 66-65, in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday.

After holding a 14-point lead in the first half, the Blazers found themselves down by seven with a minute left. They fought all the way back to take a lead but lost on a last-second Seattle U layup.

Utah Tech will hit the road for their next game against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Saturday, February 24.

First Half

Noa Gonsalves and Tanner Christensen led the Blazers offense in the opening minutes.

Gonsalves showed off his range with jumpers from all over the court while Christensen did his work inside.

Gonsalves didn’t stop there.

He nailed another three for 10 points and a 16-6 Utah Tech lead.

The make from deep moved him to fourth in three-pointers made in school history.

Utah Tech kept its foot on the gas with the double-digit lead.

The Trailblazers played tough defense and had an answer every time Seattle U scored.

With six minutes left until halftime, the Redhawks took off. They scored nine unanswered points which quickly turned into a 16-3 run.

Utah Tech held a narrow 3-point lead at the break, 36-33.

The Trailblazers shot 46.7% from the field and 30% from deep in the half. Gonsalves led all scorers with 12.

Second Half

The second half was less one-sided but it only took three minutes for Seattle U to jump out in front.

Utah Tech responded by holding the Redhawks scoreless for nearly four minutes.

The Blazers led by six, 47-41, with 14 minutes left.

After zero lead changes in the first half, the second half saw five.

The Redhawks and Trailblazers exchanged makes and misses for a stretch until a switch was flipped with eight minutes left.

Seattle U took a two-point lead off an Alex Schumacher make from deep. Two missed free throws set up another Redhawks three from Cameron Tyson.

They went up by seven and held a comfortable lead for the next few minutes.

With a minute left, Utah Tech went into overdrive.

They went on a 10-2 run and led by one with 15 seconds on the game clock.

After running the clock down to the final seconds, Seattle U forward Kobe Williamson iced the game with a drive to the rim and a layup.

Utah Tech dropped to 10-16 on the season with the tough loss to the Redhawks at home, 66-65.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

