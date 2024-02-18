Car crashes into West Haven apartment building, no injuries reported

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — Multiple crews of fire units were dispatched to an apartment complex on Sunday after a car crashed into one of the units. There were no injuries reported.

Chief Chazz Pearmain with Weber County Fire Department said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the Claradon Village apartment complex at 3560 Midland Drive.

Pearmain said WCFD and the Roy City Fire Department arrived with heavy rescue units, as well as the Weber County Sherrif’s Office. Responders found a silver Chevy car that had slipped on slick roads nearby, lost control, and veered off the road, striking a first-floor apartment unit.

The driver and only occupant in the car was able to exit the car as normal. Two people were inside the apartment and luckily were not hurt, Pearmain said.

The heavy rescue units secured the patio of the unit above with a para tech shoring strut to be sure it would not collapse. Only one unit was compromised.