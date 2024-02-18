On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Car crashes into West Haven apartment building, no injuries reported

Feb 18, 2024, 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:17 am

A silver Chevy crashed into an apartment complex after losing control on slick roads nearby on Feb. 18, 2024. No injuries were reported. (Weber County Fire Department)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


WEST HAVEN, Weber County — Multiple crews of fire units were dispatched to an apartment complex on Sunday after a car crashed into one of the units. There were no injuries reported.

Chief Chazz Pearmain with Weber County Fire Department said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the Claradon Village apartment complex at 3560 Midland Drive.

Pearmain said WCFD  and the Roy City Fire Department arrived with heavy rescue units, as well as the Weber County Sherrif’s Office. Responders found a silver Chevy car that had slipped on slick roads nearby, lost control, and veered off the road,  striking a first-floor apartment unit.

The driver and only occupant in the car was able to exit the car as normal. Two people were inside the apartment and luckily were not hurt, Pearmain said.

The heavy rescue units secured the patio of the unit above with a para tech shoring strut to be sure it would not collapse. Only one unit was compromised.

A silver Chevy crashed into an apartment complex after losing control on slick roads nearby on Feb. 18, 2024. No injuries were reported. (Weber County Fire Department) A silver Chevy crashed into an apartment complex after losing control on slick roads nearby on Feb. 18, 2024. No injuries were reported. (Weber County Fire Department)

