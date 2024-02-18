Inmate hospitalized with serious injuries after altercation at prison

SALT LAKE CITY — One man was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter after an altercation with two other inmates at the Utah State Correctional Facility on Saturday.

Three inmates from the Antelope unit, which houses the highest custody level inmates at the prison, were involved in the incident. Preliminary information indicates that a weapon was used in the assault, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Corrections.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered to be serious but not life-threatening.

The department’s Law Enforcement Bureau immediately responded and has begun an investigation. Restrictions are being placed within the Antelope facility while the investigation is underway.