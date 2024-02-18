55-year-old man charged with murder after brutally beating 63-year-old sister

SALT LAKE CITY — A 55-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with murder on Thursday after beating his 63-year-old sister in her home, according to a court document.

The document states Samuel Shroy Martindale began punching the victim in her bedroom until she fell to the ground. He then dragged her into the bathroom and locked the two of them inside. He tied her up and stated she would not be leaving the bathroom alive.

Martindale then “took the lid off of the toilet tank and slammed it onto the victim’s face,” the document states. “The victim asked why Samuel was doing this to which Samuel responded the victim would not leave this bathroom alive.”

The document states Martindale continued beating the victim for “approximately two hours.”

He then cut the victim free of the cables he had tied her with and demanded she walk to the basement, forcing her downstairs. The victim was placed there in a concrete room where she attempted to screw a coffee table leg off to defend herself but was intercepted by Martindale.

The woman’s phone then began ringing, and the document states it was a friend of the victim’s. Martindale demanded she answer, saying he wanted the friend to come over so he could kill them too. Martindale then answered the phone for her and the victim screamed to call the police, in hopes the friend could hear.

Martindale then began beating the victim again, and soon told her again she would die before he then left the house.

The arresting officer detailed where the victim was hurt when police arrived on the scene, which was nearly all over her body. The document did not detail the victim’s death.

Martindale was booked into Salt Lake County Jail the next day. Though police did not detail the events surrounding his arrest, they said they located blood on Martindale’s shirt, boots and pants.

Martindale was found to have an extensive criminal record in Utah, dating back to 1988. Most of Martindale’s many charges though were nonviolent, including ones that had been dismissed. He was booked only on the murder charge, which is a first-degree felony.