Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

62-year-old injured in snowmobile accident near Strawberry Reservoir

Feb 18, 2024, 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

FILE - A 62-year-old man was Life Flighted after a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County. (Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


WALLSBURG, Wasatch County — A 62-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident and transported in a helicopter to the hospital on Saturday.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., Wasatch Fire District and Wasatch County Search and Rescue deployed to an accident that occurred in the Strawberry Ridge area near Strawberry Reservoir.

Search and rescue teams did not say how the accident occurred, but that Intermountain Life Flight took the patient to a trauma center. His condition is not known.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

