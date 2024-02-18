Tony Finau Posts Top-20 Finish At 2024 Genesis Invitational

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished inside the top 20 on the leaderboard at the 2024 edition of The Genesis Invitational.

Tony Finau at The Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational was held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California from February 15-18.

It all comes down to this…see you on 18 green pic.twitter.com/2iYs9MXJaR — The Genesis Invitational (@thegenesisinv) February 18, 2024

Finau fell four spots on the leaderboard with his fourth and final round at the tournament. It was the golfer’s worst round of the four-day tournament. He began play on Thursday, February 15 with a round of 70. Finau followed that up with his best day of the week, a 67 on Friday, February 16.

Finau started the weekend with another round of 70 before his final day.

On Sunday, February 18, the Utahn posted an even score and tied for 19th place alongside Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, and Adam Scott.

During Round 4, Finau recorded three birdies and three bogeys.

In 2023, Finau tied for 20th at The Genesis Invitational.

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round 1: 70 (-1)

Round 2: 67 (-4)

Round 3: 70 (-1)

Round 4: 71 (Even)

Final Score: -6

Leaderboard

1. Hideki Matsuyama (-17)

T2. Luke List (-14)

T2. Will Zalatoris (-14)

T4. Adam Hadwin (-13)

T4. Xander Schauffele (-13)

T4. Patrick Cantlay (-13)

7. Harris English (-12)

8. Tom Hoge (-11)

9. Jason Day (-9)

The purse for the 2024 Genesis Invitational was $20 million.

Last year, John Rahm won the event.

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

The Genesis Invitational was Finau’s fifth event of 2024. He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland