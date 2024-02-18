Top Plays From Puka Nacua During 2023 NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua entered the NFL in 2023 and immediately became a superstar as a rookie.

Puka Nacua best plays in 2023

Here are the top plays made by the Orem High product during his first season in the league:

First NFL touchdown lifts Rams to overtime win over Indianapolis Colts

Sideline catch in double coverage vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

No words can describe this catch from Puka

Diving catch vs. Baltimore Ravens

One-handed catch off of deflection vs. Colts

Puka Nacua sets the record for most receptions through a player's first 4 games (31)

70-yard touchdown vs. Cleveland Browns

Breaks NFL record for receiving yards in a season by a rookie vs. San Francisco 49ers

HISTORY 👏 Puka Nacua becomes the ALL-TIME NFL rookie record holder for receiving yards in a season!

Breaks NFL record for receptions in a season by a rookie vs. 49ers

50-yard touchdown in playoff debut vs. Detroit Lions

About Puka Nacua

Pre-NFL

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

Rookie Season

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

