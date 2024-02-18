On the Site:
Top Plays From Puka Nacua During 2023 NFL Season

Feb 18, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua entered the NFL in 2023 and immediately became a superstar as a rookie.

Puka Nacua best plays in 2023

Here are the top plays made by the Orem High product during his first season in the league:

First NFL touchdown lifts Rams to overtime win over Indianapolis Colts

Sideline catch in double coverage vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Diving catch vs. Baltimore Ravens

One-handed catch off of deflection vs. Colts

70-yard touchdown vs. Cleveland Browns

Breaks NFL record for receiving yards in a season by a rookie vs. San Francisco 49ers

Breaks NFL record for receptions in a season by a rookie vs. 49ers

50-yard touchdown in playoff debut vs. Detroit Lions

About Puka Nacua

Pre-NFL

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

Rookie Season

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL Sports

LeBron James Still Committed To Paris Olympics, But Health Remains Big Key

Los Angeles Lakers forward and NBA star LeBron James still wants to participate in the Paris Olympics this summer.

25 minutes ago

Points Records Fall At 2024 NBA All-Star Game, With East Beating West

The Eastern Conference beat the West 211-186 on Sunday night, with the winners putting up the most points in the game's 73-year history.

37 minutes ago

Top Memes From NBA All-Star Weekend 2024

Social media was buzzing with clever and hilarious posts all weekend long as the NBA its players during All-Star Weekend.

48 minutes ago

Former Weber State Star Damian Lillard Wins NBA All-Star Game MVP

Former Weber State and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard received MVP honors for his performance in the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

1 hour ago

Instant Replay: Damian Lillard Hits Half-Court Shot During NBA All-Star Game

Former Weber State guard Damian Lillard buried a shot from half-court during the second half of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

2 hours ago

Utah Men’s Basketball Gets First Pac-12 Road Win Over UCLA

The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up their Los Angeles tour in Pauley Pavilion against a UCLA Bruins team on the rise.

2 hours ago

