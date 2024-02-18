Instant Replay: Damian Lillard Hits Half-Court Shot During NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard buried a shot from half-court during the second half of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

Damian Lillard hits from half-court

The NBA All-Star Game took place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indianapolis on Sunday, February 18.

With 6:54 remaining in the third quarter, the former Weber State star pulled up from beyond the mid-court line and knocked down a deep three-pointer. Lillard’s shot stretched the East’s lead to 132-105.

Last season, Lillard buried a similar half-court shot during the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Following the mid-court shot, Lillard had a game-high 33 points on 12-19 shooting, including 9-16 from beyond the arc. Lillard also had one rebound, four assists, and one steal in 20 minutes on the court.

About Damian Lillard

Before his time as a professional, Lillard was a standout player for the Weber State men’s basketball team. He left Weber State as the program’s second-leading scorer all-time.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008-12.

He scored 1,934 points during his time as a Wildcat. His jersey was retired by the university in 2017.

Lillard was drafted by Portland with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. During his first decade in the league, the former Wildcat became a perennial NBA All-Star and one of the best at his position.

In 2022, Lillard was recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in history.

Following the 2022-23 campaign, the Blazers traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Before the 2023-24 season, Lillard had played his entire professional career in Portland.

During his NBA career, Lillard has been named as an all-star eight times. He was selected to the league’s All-NBA First Team in 2018.

This season, Lillard is averaging 24.6 points per game. He’s shooting 42.3 percent overall and 34.1 percent on three-pointers.

