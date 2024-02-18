SALT LAKE CITY – Social media was buzzing with clever and hilarious posts all weekend long as the NBA celebrated basketball and its players during All-Star Weekend 2024.

NBA All-Star Weekend 2024

NBA All-Star Weekend was held in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 16-18.

All-Star Weekend included events like the Basketball Hall of Fame news conference, Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game, Panini Rising Stars, HBCU Classic, Adam Silver’s news conference, Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, AT&T Slam Dunk, 73rd NBA All-Star Game, and more.

Local athletes that participated in the festivities were Puka Nacua (BYU/Los Angeles Rams), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), and Damian Lillard (Weber State/Milwaukee Bucks).

Top memes from NBA All-Star events

During the three-day celebration of basketball, fans of the game had a blast creating funny memes for social media. Here are the top memes from NBA All-Star Weekend 2024:

Lebron watching KAT in the 3pt contest pic.twitter.com/jJEWlZJyrr — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 18, 2024

maybe closer vibes to The Eve of the Strike (Dark Clouds), by Jan Toorop, 1888-89 pic.twitter.com/1x0dGT0a0g — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) February 18, 2024

The Fall of Icarus, by Francesco Allegrini, 17th century pic.twitter.com/I2IhIPAViJ — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) February 18, 2024

KAT was out there taking 2 point shots in a 3 point contest 💀 pic.twitter.com/meA7D17HCR — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 18, 2024

Mac McClung going back to the G League until it’s time for the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/GYO4ldnTKH — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 18, 2024

Mac McClung coming back every year to win the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/qJCwE2TwE4 — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) February 18, 2024

What Damian Lillard saw in the final round pic.twitter.com/GHXcm2bJKB — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 18, 2024

Mac McClung won but the worst Dunk Contest judges of all time pic.twitter.com/2WW7l1ApIC — Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) February 18, 2024

it’s so funny how different players vibes are in these all-star warmups, shai looks like he‘s modeling for an urban outfitters campaign and luka looks like he’s about to ask me what size shoe i wear at the bowling alley pic.twitter.com/eFIoknI0CL — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 19, 2024

Luka Doncic after spending 10 mins on the court with Bron & AD #NBAAllStar2024 pic.twitter.com/yxnJz7KLQP — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) February 19, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

Damian Lillard this weekend: 3-point champion

All-Star Game MVP pic.twitter.com/zCDDgGHoRj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 19, 2024

NBA All-Star Game

The East defeated the West roster, 211-186.

The West’s Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 50 points off of the bench.

Lillard was named Kobe Bryant MVP of the game. The former Weber State star had 39 points on 14-26 shooting, including 11 makes on three-pointers. On Saturday night, Lillard won the three-point contest for the second straight season. On Sunday, Lillard started in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He’s been named an NBA All-Star eight times during his career.

