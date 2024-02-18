On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top Memes From NBA All-Star Weekend 2024

Feb 18, 2024, 9:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Social media was buzzing with clever and hilarious posts all weekend long as the NBA celebrated basketball and its players during All-Star Weekend 2024.

RELATED STORIES

NBA All-Star Weekend 2024

NBA All-Star Weekend was held in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 16-18.

All-Star Weekend included events like the Basketball Hall of Fame news conference, Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game, Panini Rising Stars, HBCU Classic, Adam Silver’s news conference, Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, AT&T Slam Dunk, 73rd NBA All-Star Game, and more.

Local athletes that participated in the festivities were Puka Nacua (BYU/Los Angeles Rams), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), and Damian Lillard (Weber State/Milwaukee Bucks).

RELATED: Walker Kessler, Team Jalen Win Rising Stars Challenge

Top memes from NBA All-Star events

During the three-day celebration of basketball, fans of the game had a blast creating funny memes for social media. Here are the top memes from NBA All-Star Weekend 2024:

NBA All-Star Game

The East defeated the West roster, 211-186.

The West’s Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 50 points off of the bench.

Lillard was named Kobe Bryant MVP of the game. The former Weber State star had 39 points on 14-26 shooting, including 11 makes on three-pointers. On Saturday night, Lillard won the three-point contest for the second straight season. On Sunday, Lillard started in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He’s been named an NBA All-Star eight times during his career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

LeBron James Still Committed To Paris Olympics, But Health Remains Big Key

Los Angeles Lakers forward and NBA star LeBron James still wants to participate in the Paris Olympics this summer.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Points Records Fall At 2024 NBA All-Star Game, With East Beating West

The Eastern Conference beat the West 211-186 on Sunday night, with the winners putting up the most points in the game's 73-year history.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Weber State Star Damian Lillard Wins NBA All-Star Game MVP

Former Weber State and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard received MVP honors for his performance in the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Damian Lillard Hits Half-Court Shot During NBA All-Star Game

Former Weber State guard Damian Lillard buried a shot from half-court during the second half of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Gets First Pac-12 Road Win Over UCLA

The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up their Los Angeles tour in Pauley Pavilion against a UCLA Bruins team on the rise.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top Plays From Puka Nacua During 2023 NFL Season

Here are the top plays made by former BYU and current Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua during his rookie season in the NFL.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Top Memes From NBA All-Star Weekend 2024