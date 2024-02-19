Brooklyn Nets Fire Former Utah Jazz Guard Jacque Vaughn

SALT LAKE CITY – The Brooklyn Nets announced that they’ve fired former Utah Jazz guard Jacque Vaughn as the team’s head coach.

Nets fire Jacque Vaughn

The Nets delivered the news on Monday, February 19.

”The Brooklyn Nets have relieved Jacque Vaughn of his head coaching duties,” the team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “An interim head coach will be named in the near future.”

The Brooklyn Nets have relieved Jacque Vaughn of his head coaching duties. An interim head coach will be named in the near future. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 19, 2024

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure. We thank Jacque for all he has done for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura and their family nothing but the best in the future.”

The Brooklyn Nets dismissed coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday morning, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WjGyf1jONY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024

This season, Vaughn led the Nets to a 21-33 record heading into the NBA All-Star break.

He owns a 322-141 record as an NBA head coach, including 71-68 with the Nets.

After serving as the team’s interim head coach, Vaughn was given Brooklyn’s full-time gig in November 2022.

Vaughn had been with the Nets organization since joining as an assistant coach in 2016.

About Jacque Vaughn

Vaughn was selected by the Jazz with the No. 27 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. He played for Utah from 1997-2001.

During his four seasons with the Jazz, Vaughn averaged 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 224 games.

After leaving Utah, Vaughn played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Jersey Nets, and San Antonio Spurs.

Vaughn won the NBA title in 2007 as a player for the Spurs.

Following his playing career, the former Jazzman became an assistant coach with San Antonio in 2010.

In 2012, the Magic hired Vaughn as the franchise’s head coach. Vaughn coached in Orlando until he was fired by the organization in 2015. Under Vaughn, the Magic posted a record of 58-158.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland